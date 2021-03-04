SPRINGFIELD, Mass., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: SWBI), a U.S.-based leader in firearm manufacturing and design, today announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 ended January 31, 2021. On August 24, 2020, the company completed the previously announced spin-off of its outdoor products and accessories business. Therefore, as of the second quarter, all historical financial information for that business is reported as discontinued operations. Unless otherwise indicated, any reference to income statement items refers to results from continuing operations.
Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Consolidated Financial Highlights
- Quarterly net sales were $257.6 million compared with $127.4 million for the comparable quarter last year, an increase of 102.2%.
- Gross margin for the quarter was 42.6% compared with 28% for the comparable quarter last year.
- Quarterly GAAP net income was a record $62.3 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, compared with $4.2 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, for the comparable quarter last year.
- Quarterly non-GAAP net income was $62.4 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, compared with $7.8 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, for the comparable quarter last year. GAAP to non-GAAP adjustments for income exclude costs related to the spin-off of the outdoor products and accessories business, COVID-19 related expenses, and other costs. For a detailed reconciliation, see the schedules that follow in this release.
- Quarterly non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDAS was $89.8 million, or 34.9% of net sales, compared with $15.0 million, or 11.8% of net sales, for the comparable quarter last year.
Mark Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "I could not be more proud of our dedicated American workforce as, for the third time in a row, they delivered a record-breaking quarter for our great historic company. Over the past year, millions of our fellow Americans from all walks of life have chosen to empower themselves by exercising their 2nd Amendment rights for the first time, and our loyal employees have risen to the challenge – delivering over 1.8 million units in the first three quarters of our fiscal year alone, ensuring that these new members of the shooting sports community were able to choose the highest quality, innovative firearms that Smith & Wesson has been known for since 1852. All of this was accomplished while implementing and maintaining aggressive safety measures and process changes to keep safe in the midst of the COVID pandemic."
Deana McPherson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, commented, "Smith & Wesson's record-breaking financial performance enabled us to generate $60 million of cash from operations during the quarter. This allowed us to complete a $50 million dollar share-repurchase program, pay our second quarter dividend, and continue to invest in capital, all while growing our cash on hand by $4.1 million during the quarter. I am pleased to announce that our Board has authorized a new $100 million dollar share repurchase program and a $0.05 per share dividend to stockholders of record as of March 17, 2021, with payment to be made on March 31, 2021."
The amount and timing of any repurchases will depend on a number of factors, including price, trading volume, general market conditions, legal requirements, and other factors. The repurchases may be made on the open market, in block trades, or in privately negotiated transactions. Any shares of common stock repurchased under the program will be considered issued but not outstanding shares of the company's common stock.
Conference Call and Webcast
The company will host a conference call and webcast on March 4, 2021, to discuss its third quarter fiscal 2021 financial and operational results. Speakers on the conference call will include Mark Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Deana McPherson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. The conference call may include forward-looking statements. The conference call and webcast will begin at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time). Those interested in listening to the conference call via telephone may call directly at (844) 309-6568 and reference conference identification number 1056738. No RSVP is necessary. The conference call audio webcast can also be accessed live on the company's website at www.smith-wesson.com, under the Investor Relations section.
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In this press release, certain non-GAAP financial measures, including "non-GAAP net income," "Adjusted EBITDAS," and "free cash flow" are presented. From time-to-time, the company considers and uses these supplemental measures of operating performance in order to provide the reader with an improved understanding of underlying performance trends. The company believes it is useful for itself and the reader to review, as applicable, both (1) GAAP measures that include (i) amortization of acquired intangible assets, (ii) transition costs, (iii) change in contingent consideration, (iv) CEO separation, (v) the tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments, (vi) COVID-19 expenses, (vii) net cash used in investing activities, (viii) interest expense, (ix) income tax expense, (x) depreciation and amortization, and (xi) stock-based compensation expenses; and (2) the non-GAAP measures that exclude such information. The company presents these non-GAAP measures because it considers them an important supplemental measure of its performance. The company's definition of these adjusted financial measures may differ from similarly named measures used by others. The company believes these measures facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period by eliminating potential differences caused by the existence and timing of certain expense items that would not otherwise be apparent on a GAAP basis. These non-GAAP measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the company's GAAP measures. The principal limitations of these measures are that they do not reflect the company's actual expenses and may thus have the effect of inflating its financial measures on a GAAP basis.
About Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: SWBI) is a U.S.-based leader in firearm manufacturing and design, delivering a broad portfolio of quality handgun, long gun, and suppressor products to the global consumer and professional markets under the iconic Smith & Wesson®, M&P®, Thompson/Center Arms™, and Gemtech® brands. The company also provides manufacturing services including forging, machining, and precision plastic injection molding services. For more information call (844) 363-5386 or visit www.smith-wesson.com.
SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
As of:
January 31, 2021
April 30, 2020
(In thousands, except par value and share data)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 59,676
$ 125,011
Accounts receivable, net of allowances for credit losses of $151 on January 31, 2021 and $1,038 on April 30, 2020
61,564
60,879
Inventories
84,446
103,741
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
8,574
7,556
Current assets of discontinued operations
—
94,673
Income tax receivable
9,277
1,595
Total current assets
223,537
393,455
Property, plant, and equipment, net
145,398
147,739
Intangibles, net
4,436
4,375
Goodwill
19,024
19,024
Other assets of discontinued operations
—
148,485
Other assets
13,456
16,437
405,851
729,515
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 49,166
$ 31,476
Accrued expenses and deferred revenue
37,805
57,678
Accrued payroll and incentives
14,488
12,448
Accrued income taxes
337
5,503
Accrued profit sharing
10,860
2,197
Accrued warranty
3,718
3,297
Current liabilties of discontinued operations
—
17,372
Total current liabilities
116,374
129,971
Deferred income taxes
773
457
Notes and loans payable, net of current portion
—
159,171
Finance lease payable, net of current portion
39,060
39,873
Other non-current liabilities of discontinued operations
—
2,299
Other non-current liabilities
11,935
10,626
Total liabilities
168,142
342,397
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding
—
—
Common stock, $.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 74,153,528 issued and 53,249,177 shares outstanding on January 31, 2021 and 73,526,790 shares issued and 55,359,928 shares outstanding on April 30, 2020
74
74
Additional paid-in capital
271,222
267,630
Retained earnings
238,715
341,716
Accumulated other comprehensive income
73
73
Treasury stock, at cost (20,904,351 shares on January 31, 2021 and April 30, 2020)
(272,375)
(222,375)
Total stockholders' equity
237,709
387,118
$ 405,851
$ 729,515
SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME/(LOSS)
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended January 31,
For the Nine Months Ended January 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(In thousands, except per share data)
Net sales
$257,634
$127,416
$736,247
$336,575
Cost of sales
147,955
91,729
433,073
232,989
Gross profit
109,679
35,687
303,174
103,586
Operating expenses:
Research and development
1,757
1,809
5,518
5,501
Selling, marketing, and distribution
10,487
10,465
32,095
30,839
General and administrative
17,054
14,603
62,061
47,915
Total operating expenses
29,298
26,877
99,674
84,255
Operating income from continuing operations
80,381
8,810
203,500
19,331
Other income/(expense), net:
Other income/(expense), net
952
(10)
1,711
80
Interest expense, net
(550)
(2,885)
(3,356)
(8,572)
Total other income/(expense), net
402
(2,895)
(1,645)
(8,492)
Income from operations before income taxes
80,783
5,915
201,855
10,839
Income tax expense
18,520
1,688
47,176
4,084
Income from continuing operations
$ 62,263
$ 4,227
$154,679
$ 6,755
Discontinued operations:
Income/(loss) from discontinued operations
127
1,504
8,334
(1,839)
Net income
$ 62,390
$ 5,731
$163,013
$ 4,916
Net income per share:
Basic - continuing operations
$ 1.13
$ 0.08
$ 2.79
$ 0.12
Basic - net income
$ 1.13
$ 0.10
$ 2.94
$ 0.09
Diluted - continuing operations
$ 1.12
$ 0.08
$ 2.75
$ 0.12
Diluted - net income
$ 1.12
$ 0.10
$ 2.90
$ 0.09
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
55,137
55,064
55,515
54,919
Diluted
55,702
55,744
56,258
55,641
SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
For the Nine Months Ended
January 31, 2021
January 31, 2020
(In thousands)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Income from continuing operations
$ 154,679
$ 6,755
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
24,133
24,320
Loss on sale/disposition of assets
148
310
Provision for losses on notes and accounts receivable
(693)
(98)
Deferred income taxes
316
(18)
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
—
100
Stock-based compensation expense
3,392
941
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
8
(8,503)
Inventories
19,295
(31,687)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(1,018)
(3,797)
Income taxes
(12,831)
(2,196)
Accounts payable
17,299
(2,398)
Accrued payroll and incentives
2,040
(6,754)
Accrued profit sharing
8,663
(1,006)
Accrued expenses and deferred revenue
(19,950)
(1,584)
Accrued warranty
421
(526)
Other assets
1,226
1,281
Other non-current liabilities
1,309
(1,777)
Cash provided by/(used in) operating activities - continuing operations
198,437
(26,637)
Cash (used in)/provided by operating activities - discontinued operations
(2,129)
1,804
Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities
196,308
(24,833)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Refunds on machinery and equipment
310
—
Payments to acquire patents and software
(502)
(303)
Payments to acquire property and equipment
(18,378)
(10,504)
Cash used by investing activities - continuing operations
(18,570)
(10,807)
Cash used by investing activities - discontinued operations
(1,143)
(1,495)
Net cash used in investing activities
(19,713)
(12,302)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from loans and notes payable
25,000
228,225
Cash paid for debt issuance costs
(450)
(875)
Payments on finance lease obligation
(736)
(663)
Payments on notes and loans payable
(185,000)
(184,600)
Distribution to AOUT
(25,000)
—
Payments to acquire treasury stock
(50,000)
—
Dividend distribution
(5,594)
—
Proceeds from exercise of options to acquire common stock
2,217
936
Payment of employee withholding tax related to restricted stock units
(2,201)
(594)
Cash (used in)/provided by financial activities - continuing operations
(241,764)
42,429
Cash used in financial activities - discontinued operations
(166)
—
Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities
(241,930)
42,429
Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents
(65,335)
5,294
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
125,011
40,853
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$ 59,676
$ 46,147
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information
Cash paid for:
Interest
$ 2,745
$ 8,422
Income taxes
$ 63,525
$ 5,755
SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
January 31, 2021
January 31, 2020
January 31, 2021
January 31, 2020
$
% of Sales
$
% of Sales
$
% of Sales
$
% of Sales
GAAP gross profit
$ 109,679
42.6%
$ 35,687
28.0%
$ 303,174
41.2%
$ 103,586
30.8%
COVID-19
22
0.0%
—
—
517
0.1%
—
—
Non-GAAP gross profit
$ 109,701
42.6%
$ 35,687
28.0%
$ 303,691
41.2%
$ 103,586
30.8%
GAAP operating expenses
$ 29,298
11.4%
$ 26,877
21.1%
$ 99,674
13.5%
$ 84,255
25.0%
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
(83)
0.0%
(36)
0.0%
(248)
0.0%
(258)
-0.1%
Transition costs
(20)
0.0%
(1,025)
-0.8%
(7,953)
-1.1%
(1,189)
-0.4%
COVID-19
(58)
0.0%
—
—
(617)
-0.1%
—
—
Spin related stock-based compensation
—
—
—
—
(442)
-0.1%
—
—
CEO separation
—
—
(3,844)
-3.0%
—
—
(3,844)
-1.1%
Non-GAAP operating expenses
$ 29,137
11.3%
$ 21,972
17.2%
$ 90,414
12.3%
$ 78,964
23.5%
GAAP operating income
$ 80,381
31.2%
$ 8,810
6.9%
$ 203,500
27.6%
$ 19,331
5.7%
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
83
0.0%
36
0.0%
248
0.0%
258
0.1%
Transition costs
20
0.0%
1,025
0.8%
7,953
1.1%
1,189
0.4%
COVID-19
80
0.0%
—
—
1,134
0.2%
—
—
Spin related stock-based compensation
—
—
—
—
442
0.1%
—
—
CEO separation
—
—
3,844
3.0%
—
—
3,844
1.1%
Non-GAAP operating income
$ 80,564
31.3%
$ 13,715
10.8%
$ 213,277
29.0%
$ 24,622
7.3%
GAAP income from continuing operations
$ 62,263
24.2%
$ 4,227
3.3%
$ 154,679
21.0%
$ 6,755
2.0%
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
83
0.0%
36
0.0%
248
0.0%
258
0.1%
Transition costs
20
0.0%
1,025
0.8%
7,953
1.1%
1,189
0.4%
COVID-19
80
0.0%
—
—
1,134
0.2%
—
—
Change in contingent consideration
—
—
—
—
—
—
(100)
0.0%
Spin related stock-based compensation
—
—
—
—
442
0.0%
—
—
CEO separation
—
—
3,844
3.0%
—
—
3,844
1.1%
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
(46)
0.0%
(1,324)
-1.0%
(2,444)
-0.3%
(1,402)
-0.4%
Non-GAAP income from continuing operations
$ 62,400
24.2%
$ 7,808
6.1%
$ 162,012
22.0%
$ 10,544
3.1%
GAAP income from continuing operations per share - diluted
$ 1.12
$ 0.08
$ 2.75
$ 0.12
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
—
—
—
—
Transition costs
—
0.02
0.14
0.02
COVID-19
—
—
0.02
—
Change in contingent consideration
—
—
—
—
Spin related stock-based compensation
—
—
0.01
—
CEO separation
—
0.07
—
0.07
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
—
(0.02)
(0.04)
(0.03)
Non-GAAP income from continuing operations per share - diluted
$ 1.12
$ 0.14
(a)
$ 2.88
$ 0.19
(a)
(a) Non-GAAP net income per share does not foot due to rounding.
SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO FREE CASH FLOW
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
January 31, 2021
January 31, 2020
January 31, 2021
January 31, 2020
Net cash (provided by)/used in operating activities
$ 60,349
$ 2,047
$ 198,437
$ (26,637)
Net cash used in investing activities
(3,256)
(2,279)
(18,570)
(10,807)
Free cash flow
$ 57,093
$ (232)
$ 179,867
$ (37,444)
SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDAS
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
January 31, 2021
January 31, 2020
January 31, 2021
January 31, 2020
GAAP income from continuing operations
$ 62,263
$ 4,227
$ 154,679
$ 6,755
Interest expense
592
2,869
3,471
8,919
Income tax expense
18,520
1,688
47,176
4,084
Depreciation and amortization
7,017
7,509
23,264
23,776
Stock-based compensation expense
1,317
1,554
3,392
4,375
Change in contingent consideration
—
—
—
(100)
COVID-19
80
—
1,134
—
Transition costs
20
1,025
7,953
1,189
CEO separation
—
(3,844)
—
(3,844)
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDAS
$ 89,809
$ 15,028
$ 241,069
$ 45,154
