MIAMI, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SMP Pharmacy Solutions announces the grand opening of their new state-of-the-art facility in Miami today. The fastest-growing pharmacy, recognized for their best in class customer service, will be moving to a new facility in order to offer upgraded capabilities to their expanding client list.
The new SMP facility will offer updated technology enhancements – new digital tools for patient engagement and analytics – an efficient workflow and additional delivery services including free delivery to the local area and extended shipping hours. SMP Pharmacy is also excited to share they have invested in a state-of-the-art compounding lab within the facility that exceeds USP 800 sterile and non-sterile quality standards across all 50 states.
"Our new space takes the best of what we've learned across five facilities over the last 17 years, resulting in our most optimized and technologically advanced pharmacy workspace to date," said Brian Brito, President & CCO of SMP Pharmacy Solutions. "We truly look forward to delivering an enhanced pharmacy experience to our provider partners and patients."
The expansion of SMP Pharmacy represents the growth of the company and continued dedication to always provide innovative pharmacy solutions to both local and national clients.
The new facility, which will house more than 90 team members, will act as both the headquarters for SMP Pharmacy's corporate offices in addition to their fulfillment warehouse. The facility is located at 7500 NW 26th Street Miami, Fl 33122.
About SMP Pharmacy
Since 2003 SMP has grown from a local retail operation to a national award-winning fertility and specialty pharmacy with licenses in 50 states and strategic partnerships with leading manufacturers. In 2018 SMP partnered with a healthcare-focused investment firm, Galen Partners, to help usher in the next phase of the pharmacy's growth and service level. SMP has developed specific therapeutic expertise in fertility pharmacy and specialty services, holding major accreditations including ACHC and PCAB.
For information, call 855-255-5005 or send an email to info@smppharmacy.com. Also visit www.smppharmacy.com.