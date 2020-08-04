LOS ANGELES, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Glofox, the gym management software platform, today announced Lift Brands, owner of Snap Fitness and 9Round International Franchise, had selected Glofox as a software partner for its US and international franchise network in over 20 countries.
Glofox will replace Fitware, a legacy member management system developed by Lift Brands, in 2,000 locations in North America and internationally. Glofox will enable Snap Fitness and 9Round franchisees to improve their members' experience with a customized mobile app for members and staff. The platform will enable Lift Brands to take payments in all international markets including the US, UK, Australia, Turkey, and Japan. Glofox will also support each location with modern membership management technology and communications tools. The software will integrate with fitness tracking and other tools within the Lift Brands technology ecosystem.
Glofox technology will form part of a series of initiatives that Snap Fitness locations are taking to reopen their gyms globally in a safe and frictionless way with the ability to manage capacity by scheduling open gym times, checking in using a barcode scanner and no human touch, and running online classes to enable members to work out from home while staying connected to the brand.
Glofox CEO, Conor O'Loughlin, said, "We are delighted to welcome Lift Brands to the Glofox family. We are committed to partnering with them on their international expansion and in delivering a unique and consistent member experience to their customers in North America and overseas."
Lift Brands CEO, Ty Menzies, said, "We're excited about modernizing our entire technology stack, delivering the best experience to our members and to our staff worldwide, and maintaining visibility and control as we scale the business. As the industry recovers from COVID-19, we plan to lead the way by staying engaged with our members and empowering our franchisees to be successful."
About Glofox
Founded in 2014, Glofox is the gym management software helping fitness entrepreneurs build successful businesses and improve the health of people worldwide. Built to enable fitness businesses to deliver best-in-class physical and digital fitness experiences, the platform enables studio and gym owners to deliver content and manage bookings, memberships, payments, scheduling, lead generation, sales, and retention. With a client base that spans 60 countries across the globe, Glofox is shaping the fitness industry and ensuring owners and their customers have the best fitness experience.
About Lift Brands
Lift Brands is a leading innovator in the fitness industry as the parent brand to several fitness franchises and fitness brands worldwide including Snap Fitness, 9Round International Franchise, YogaFit Studios Franchise, Steele Fitness, and FitnessOnDemand. With over 1 Million members and 2,000 locations open or scheduled for development and locations in over 20 countries, Lift Brands delivers results through the most rewarding fitness experiences in the world and changes lives daily. For more information on Lift Brands, please visit www.liftbrands.com.
