SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Snapdocs, Inc., a leading digital closing platform for the mortgage industry, announced that it has partnered with The Mortgage Collaborative (TMC), the nation's largest independent mortgage industry cooperative network, to join its Preferred Partner network. Snapdocs is TMC's newest Preferred Partner specializing in eClosings, eVaults, eNotes, and Remote Online Notarizations. As a Preferred Partner, Snapdocs will provide exclusive pricing and access to its digital closing platform for TMC members, and the two organizations will work closely together to provide insights and leadership about the changing dynamics in the closing industry, facilitate industry working groups, and collaborate on events and other forums for TMC members.
"Snapdocs is a leader and innovator in bringing mortgage closings into the digital age," said Jim Park, CEO of The Mortgage Collaborative. "TMC welcomes Snapdocs team to our family and we are very excited to add another amazing Preferred Partner to our network. I am positive Snapdocs will help our lender members close deals more efficiently and effectively, while providing a better product experience for their customers."
Snapdocs enables lenders to connect with all parties and technologies involved in a mortgage transaction to complete the entire closing process online. The solution is comprehensive – a networked platform that allows the many participants in a mortgage closing to work together more efficiently and close more deals. Snapdocs' technology uniquely manages the entire cross-party workflow, appointment scheduling, status updates and notifications necessary to provide a seamless closing experience. The platform connects and integrates with all major real estate technologies, working natively with leading Loan Origination, Point of Sale, Title Production, eNote, and Remote Online Notary solutions, enabling them all to seamlessly interact at scale.
Snapdocs will offer TMC members tools to simplify the mortgage closing process, including:
- eSigning and eNotarization
- eNote and eVault
- Wet, hybrid & full eClosings
- LOS, POS & DocPrep integration
- Automatic preparation of all lender and title documents for eSignature
- Instant adoption from the industry's largest settlement network, while also meeting the unique requirements of every investor, warehouse lender, state and county
"The Mortgage Collaborative is a well-respected, outstanding organization and we're thrilled to provide its members with the same benefits our customers have been realizing for years," said Todd Maki, VP of Business Development & Partnerships at Snapdocs. "Lenders that use Snapdocs see 80 percent fewer errors in their documents with an 85 percent reduction in quality control time. With the time savings and automation we provide, lenders can close 10 percent or more loans without increasing headcount, while shortening the closing process by an average of two days."
About Snapdocs
Founded in 2013, Snapdocs is the mortgage industry's leading digital closing platform. With its patented AI technology and connected platform, Snapdocs is on a mission to perfect mortgage closings for all. Powering millions of closings a year, Snapdocs is leading the charge to modernize, streamline, and improve the mortgage process for lenders, borrowers, and settlement. Snapdocs is the only solution with a proven track record of creating a single, scalable process for every closing. Every day, over 130,000 mortgage professionals rely on Snapdocs to automate manual work and digitize paper processes that plague the industry. Snapdocs is a rapidly growing San Francisco based real estate technology company backed by leading investors including Sequoia, Y Combinator, Tiger Global, F-Prime, Zigg Capital, Alkeon, Wellington Management, Greenpoint Partners, Maverick, Founders Fund, SV Angel, Gokul Rajaram, Lachy Groom, Jack and Sam Altman and Coyne Lloyd. To learn more, please visit snapdocs.com.
About The Mortgage Collaborative
Based in San Diego, Calif., The Mortgage Collaborative was founded in 2013 by four notable industry leaders and is the nation's largest independent mortgage cooperative network. TMC is singularly focused on creating an environment of collaboration and innovation for small to mid-size mortgage lenders throughout the country to reduce cost, increase profitability, and better serve the dynamic and changing consumer base in America.. For more information, visit http://www.mortgagecollaborative.com.
