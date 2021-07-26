DENVER, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Snare Solutions, a global leader in centralized log management and wholly owned subsidiary of ASX listed Prophecy International Holdings Ltd (ASX:PRO), today announced a strategic partnership with Ohio-based information technology firm Vambrace, Inc. The strategic partnership between Snare and Vambrace will focus on providing U.S. Government agencies and federal security teams with access to best-of-breed log management software and IT services to meet updated cybersecurity requirements within the U.S. Federal Government and the U.S. Federal Government supply chain.
"This new partnership with Vambrace is great news for Snare and advances our strategy of targeting the global Military and Defense sector. Snare's heritage is in defense and was originally designed by ex-defense personnel for defense purposes. Vambrace is highly regarded by our joint customers and this partnership will enable us to access customers that require the highest levels of security clearance," said Prophecy International CEO, Brad Thomas.
Vambrace, Inc. is a veteran-owned small business with strong ties to Federal Government agencies across the United States. The firm's seasoned military professionals understand the unique requirements and challenges that face these agencies and the unique relationship that must exist between the Department of Defense (DoD) and the Contractor Community.
Designed originally for military and defense, Snare's centralized log management, threat detection, and analytics solution is trusted by the U.S. Government and currently in use across every branch of the military. Snare's dedicated U.S. Federal team is led by military veterans with decades of experience working within the U.S. Government and intelligence community, making the strategic partnership between Snare and Vambrace a trusted, secure, and reliable solution for government agencies and companies within the federal supply chain.
To learn more about Snare's capabilities and the partnership between Snare Solutions and Vambrace, Inc., please reach out directly the Snare Federal team by emailing Robert Tomic, Director of Snare Federal Government at rtomic@prophecyamericas.com.
About Prophecy Americas
Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Prophecy Americas is a leading software development company known for innovative software. We design & develop software and bring it to market through our strategic partner channels across the United States.
About Snare Solutions
Snare Solutions (a Prophecy International brand) is a centralized logging solution that pairs well with any SIEM (Security Information and Event Management) or Security Analytics platform. Snare helps companies around the world improve their log collection, management and analysis with dependable tools that save time, save money & reduce risk. Learn more at snaresolutions.com.
About Vambrace, Inc.
Located in Dayton, Ohio, Vambrace Inc., is a technology firm with strong ties to the myriad of government agencies across the United States and specifically those here in the Midwest. The Company is managed by a strong team of retired military professionals who understand the Department of Defense and the unique relationship that must exist between the DOD (Department of Defense) and the Contractor Community.
Vambrace has evolved since its inception as a staff augmentation and information technology company into a much stronger technology savvy company that meets the current technological challenges that face government agencies in today's fast changing environment. Learn more at vambrace.org.
