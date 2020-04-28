BOSTON, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Hat Summit -- Snyk, the leader in developer-first open source security, and Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced a new collaboration to strengthen developer-led security for Red Hat customers with new Snyk integrations for Red Hat CodeReady Dependency Analytics and Red Hat OpenShift.
CodeReady Dependency Analytics, part of Red Hat's CodeReady portfolio of developer tools, now integrates Snyk Intel, the company's proprietary vulnerability database feed, to provide real-time analysis of open source dependencies. Additionally, Snyk's new OpenShift integration, packaged as a certified Red Hat OpenShiftOperator, helps to simplify the work of platform developers and operators by enhancing the security of Kubernetes and container deployments.
Snyk Open Source empowers developers to find and fix vulnerabilities in their open source dependencies, before their code even hits the build pipeline. Snyk Container integrates across the developer workflow to easily build and use containers more securely, provide advice to address vulnerabilities, and monitor workloads in Kubernetes clusters for new vulnerabilities—streamlining development and reducing risk.
Snyk's developer-first security tools support and integrate into the technologies that OpenShift users prefer, prioritizing the developer experience and overall business efficiency. By more easily embedding security features into continuous development processes and tools, developers are able to continue to move fast while supporting their security team's goals.
Snyk enhances the ability of Red Hat CodeReady Dependency Analytics users to find vulnerabilities as they code
The Red Hat CodeReady portfolio is a set of open source development tools and services for creating and delivering containerized applications. With additional optimization provided by Snyk Intel data, the CodeReady Dependency Analytics extension enables users of supported IDEs to view Snyk vulnerabilities as they code, including Snyk premium vulnerabilities and detailed security advisories.
"Driving greater efficiencies and ease-of-use of developers is a key goal of Red Hat OpenShift and is especially critical as IT organizations seek to accelerate application delivery without sacrificing overarching software security needs," said Brad Micklea, Vice President of Developer Tools, Program and Advocacy at Red Hat. "Our collaboration with Snyk will provide additional capabilities to help developers build cloud-native applications more securely on OpenShift and transfer new workloads to the platform by embedding security features into existing software development workflows earlier."
Users of CodeReady Dependency Analytics extension can start the registration journey to Snyk from within the tool, to expose this data free of charge. This will equip users of the extension—on any IDE supported by CodeReady Dependency Analytics—with the deepest and most up-to-date source for fixing open source vulnerabilities, to provide secure applications from the earliest stage possible.
Snyk Intel is a comprehensive database of actionable open source vulnerability intelligence with hand-curated and actionable content from the Snyk research team. Known for its timely and accurate data, many leading global organizations such as Trend Micro, Rapid7, and the Linux Foundation leverage Snyk Intel to complement public sources.
Snyk Container supports Red Hat OpenShift to enhance monitoring of new vulnerabilities in clusters
Snyk's new OpenShift integration, delivered as a certified Red Hat OpenShift Operator, allows for the detection and scanning of workloads on OpenShift clusters. Snyk scans the underlying containers in Kubernetes workloads and also provides pod configuration details that help identify areas of increased risk.
For OpenShift operators, this helps to drive the integrity and security of clusters from a workload perspective and automates security features into the deployment process, enabling efficiency while limiting tradeoffs.
"We're excited to deepen our collaboration with Red Hat with Snyk integrations for CodeReady Dependency Analytics and OpenShift," said Udi Nachmany, Vice President of Cloud Alliances at Snyk. "With Snyk Intel embedded into IDEs supported by CodeReady Dependency Analytics, and Snyk Container securing images from registry to cluster, users can rely on the same leading set of vulnerability data to find, fix and monitor application security risks. This enables enterprises to advance three major digital transformation agendas: developer engagement, application security, and automation for their OpenShift workloads."
Snyk is also now available on the Red Hat Marketplace. All solutions available through the marketplace have been tested and certified for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform, the industry's most comprehensive enterprise Kubernetes platform, allowing them to run anywhere OpenShift runs.
As a Red Hat Ready partner, Snyk is certified for use on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 and above. For developers that base containerized applications on Red Hat Universal Base Images, Snyk Container can also help minimize container vulnerabilities to harden the security of their container images.
Additional Resources
- Snyk on RedHat Marketplace
- Snyk's technical blog with more details on the Red Hat partnership.
About Snyk
Snyk is a developer-first security company that helps organizations use open source and stay secure. Snyk is the only solution that seamlessly and proactively finds and fixes vulnerabilities and license violations in open source dependencies and container images. Snyk's solution is built on a comprehensive, proprietary vulnerability database, maintained by an expert security research team in Israel and London. With tight integration into existing developer workflows, source control (including GitHub, Bitbucket, GitLab), and CI/CD pipelines, Snyk enables efficient security workflows and reduces mean-time-to-fix. For more information or to get started with Snyk for free today, visit https://snyk.io.
Red Hat, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, the Red Hat logo and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries. Linux® is the registered trademark of Linus Torvalds in the U.S. and other countries.