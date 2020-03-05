ORLANDO, Fla., March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SOC Telemed (SOC), the leader in acute care telemedicine, today announced the decision move to a virtual presence for the HIMSS 2020 Global Health Conference & Exhibition, to be held March 9-13 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. The company brings a deep understanding of the efficacy of the virtual visit model, conducting more than 1,000 virtual urgent and emergent neurology, psychiatry and critical care consults every day. SOC plans to leverage the same approach for key meetings with HIMSS attendees, customers and partners while still protecting the health and well-being of its employees.
Harnessing the power of virtual visits, the company will still offer an online HIMSS experience for would-be attendees trying to understand how to effectively stand up a specialist telemedicine program leveraging their own physicians, SOC's specialists or a hybrid of the two. Meetings can be re-booked and will be hosted virtually by the company's representatives.
Hammad Shah, CEO for SOC Telemed stated "Given the national concerns regarding COVID-19, and out of an abundance of precaution, we made the decision to make our HIMSS 2020 presence entirely virtual." He continues, "At this time it's simply the right thing to do. Given the nature of our business, we already see the power of virtual consults every day and we know that we can still connect with our customers and partners while protecting everyone's health."
The company's chief medical officer, Dr. Jason Hallock is also closely monitoring the evolution of COVID-19 and its impact on health systems nationwide. "Telemedicine will play a vital role in the infection control strategy implemented by hospitals and healthcare systems. SOC Telemed created an internal COVID-19 command team to raise awareness for core clients and we are prepared for any possible surge in demand for consultations that may arise."
While SOC has more than enough physician capacity, the company is also enacting a protocol (RACER) that accelerates the implementation of an acute telemedicine program making sure hospitals have the support needed to streamline the process. SOC Telemed partners with healthcare organizations to bring clinicians and patients together using innovative technologies to improve clinical care and patient outcomes in a measurable way. SOC brings the highest quality of care to the patient when and where it is needed the most. That will continue to be the case even in the face of the novel coronavirus.
About SOC Telemed
SOC Telemed (SOC) is the largest national provider of telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations. Built on proven and scalable infrastructure as an enterprise-wide solution, SOC's technology platform, Telemed IQ rapidly deploys and seamlessly optimizes telemedicine programs across the continuum of care. SOC provides a supportive and dedicated partner presence, virtually delivering patient care through teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU as well as enabling healthcare organizations to build sustainable telemedicine programs in any clinical specialty. SOC enables organizations to enrich their care models and touch more lives by supplying healthcare teams with industry-leading solutions that drive improved clinical care, patient outcomes, and organizational health. The company was the first provider of acute clinical telemedicine services to earn The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval and has maintained that accreditation every year since inception. For more information, visit www.soctelemed.com.
