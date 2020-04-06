RESTON, Va., April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SOC Telemed (SOC), the leader in acute care telemedicine, and SCP Health (SCP), an industry leader in clinical practice management, today announced a partnership to deliver scalable, flexible emergency and hospital medicine services via telemedicine. SCP will conduct rapid-cycle deployments of SOC Telemed's IQ platform in multiple SCP emergency and hospital medicine programs, each week. The services are staffed by SCP clinicians and will enable surge coverage needs during the COVID-19 crisis and beyond.
SCP Health operates in 33 states and more than 400 facilities. By partnering with SOC Telemed, SCP Health can now augment emergency and hospital medicine capacity via telemedicine, a critical capability for hospitals embattled with the rapid spread of COVID-19.
As hospitals around America fill and become overwhelmed, the SCP/SOC partnership will deliver vital provider resources to aid the current overworked system. Additional benefits include stemming the spread of disease, as well as shifting physicians to remote triage should they become compromised and require quarantine.
"Our organizational partnership has been a priority for some time; together SCP and SOC can provide telemedicine services around the country, on-demand. But with the spread of the COVID-19 virus and the subsequent need for virtual care, we're operating on an accelerated timeline," notes Hai Tran, COO of SOC Telemed. "By partnering with SCP Health, our two organizations can rapidly deploy the people and technology needed on the front lines of the fight against coronavirus today and stand ready for the medical challenges of tomorrow."
"Delivering health in all its many forms – from servicing patients to leading innovation with our hospital partners – is in keeping with SCP's mission. The SOC telemedicine platform connects our emergency and hospital medicine providers seamlessly with patients, especially critical now on the COVID-19 healthcare battlefield," added Lisa Fry, Chief Growth Officer, SCP Health.
SOC's proven enterprise-wide telemedicine platform Telemed IQ is already in use today in over 550 hospitals nationwide, and with plans for rapid expansion, should be in the majority of SCP's programs in the near future.
About SCP Health
SCP Health (SCP) is a clinical company. At our core we work to bring hospitals and healers together in the pursuit of clinical effectiveness. With a portfolio of over 8 million patients, 7500 providers, 30 states, and 400 healthcare facilities, SCP Health has grown to be a leader in acute unscheduled care. And with the expansion of our national reach, so, too, have our clinical offerings evolved to span the entire continuum of care, from hospital-based medicine to telemedicine, intensive care, and ambulatory care.
About SOC Telemed
SOC Telemed (SOC) is the largest national provider of telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations. Built on proven and scalable infrastructure as an enterprise-wide solution, SOC's technology platform, Telemed IQ, rapidly deploys and seamlessly optimizes telemedicine programs across the continuum of care. SOC virtually delivers clinicians to patients through teleNeurology, telePsychiatry and teleICU as well as enables healthcare organizations to build sustainable telemedicine programs in any clinical specialty. SOC helps organizations to enrich their care models and touch more lives by supplying healthcare teams with industry-leading solutions that drive improved clinical care, patient outcomes, and organizational health.
