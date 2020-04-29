RESTON, Va., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SOC Telemed (SOC), the leader in acute care telemedicine, today announced the launch of Telemed IQ/Critical Care availability at seven Trinity Health Hospitals through its partnership with Sound Physicians. The rapid deployment program brings Sound Physicians' critical care expertise on-demand to patients by using SOC's Telemed IQ platform at seven Trinity Health hospitals across New York, Pennsylvania and Delaware in the face of the current COVID-19 crisis.
The rapidly-deployed critical care program can support an estimated volume of 20 COVID-19 ICU patients per night, per hospital, providing coverage from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. wherever deployed.
The following Trinity Health facilities deployed Telemed IQ/Critical Care:
Mercy Catholic Medical Center - Mercy Philadelphia Campus, Philadelphia, PA
Mercy Catholic Medical Center - Mercy Fitzgerald Campus, Yeadon, PA
St. Mary Medical Center, Langhorne, PA
Nazareth Hospital, Philadelphia, PA
Saint Francis Hospital, Wilmington, DE
Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall, Newburgh, NY
Montefiore Nyack Hospital, Nyack, NY
The Trinity Health system exists at the front lines in the fight against COVID-19. Trinity is one of the largest multi-institutional Catholic health care delivery systems in the nation, serving diverse communities that include more than 30 million people across 22 states. Trinity Health includes 92 hospitals, as well as 106 continuing care locations that include PACE programs, senior living facilities, and home care and hospice services. Its continuing care programs provide nearly 2 million visits annually.
"The Telemed IQ/Critical Care program creates a physician-led critical care telehealth platform built to address the need for continuous management of critically ill patients with COVID-19," said Dr. Stephen Matchett, Chief Executive of Sound's Critical Care division. "With SOC's technology and our intensivists, we can leverage limited resources over a large group of patients to provide high-quality care and support our on-site teams."
"By combining the expertise of Sound critical care physicians with the scalable, flexible Telemed IQ platform from SOC, our organizations can rapidly deploy in hospitals around the country in a matter of days," said Dr. Jason Hallock, chief medical officer for SOC Telemed. "During the current health care emergency nationwide, our combined, on-demand care capabilities are part of the answer in the fight to keep an ever-growing patient population under proper care and oversight."
About Sound Physicians
Sound Physicians is a national physician practice with a proven track record of improving the quality, experience, and total cost of care for acute care episodes. Sound combines deep physician leadership and engagement with a technology-enabled high-performance model to drive reproducible results across the acute episode of care – through emergency medicine, hospital medicine, critical care, transitional care, advisory services, and telemedicine, operating today at over 300 locations in 40 states. For more information, visit www.soundphysicians.com.
About SOC Telemed
SOC Telemed (SOC) is the largest national provider of telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, value-based care organizations, and health plans. Built on proven and scalable infrastructure as an enterprise-wide solution, SOC's technology platform, Telemed IQ, rapidly deploys and seamlessly optimizes telemedicine programs across the continuum of care. SOC provides a supportive and dedicated partner presence, virtually delivering patient care through teleNeurology, telePsychiatry and teleICU as well as enabling healthcare organizations to build sustainable telemedicine programs in any clinical specialty. SOC enables organizations to enrich their care models and touch more lives by supplying healthcare teams with industry-leading solutions that drive improved clinical care, patient outcomes, and organizational health. The company was the first provider of acute clinical telemedicine services to earn The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval and has maintained that accreditation every year since inception. SOC Telemed is backed by Warburg Pincus and CRG. For more information, visit www.soctelemed.com.
