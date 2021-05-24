PALM BEACH, Fla., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Social Media influencer with 233 thousand followers, Marina Bargouti, goes from viral profile to top interior designer at South Florida's largest Home Design and Remodeling Show. The show makes its West Palm Beach debut for the first time this year!
COVID-19 taught everyone a new way of doing business with social media. Bargouti found a way to show up as an authority in the interior design space.
Marina is available for interviews on how she made it to the top all from Instagram. This new way of business helped her connect with vendors, manufacturers, and representatives of every niche in the home remodeling industry.
"I'm so honored to be a part of the South Florida's Home Design and Remodeling Show, as this is truly one of a kind experience", said Bargouti. "It's the best way to learn each other's needs, answer any questions we all might have, teach and educate each other so we all can grow together and benefit equally, to make the home improvement process smooth and easy."
WHERE: Palm Beach County Convention Center
WHEN: May 28-31, 2021
We will also showcase a local South Florida artist, Laurie Duncan. There will be a variety of marketplace industry leading exhibitors showcasing thousands of products and services to inspire and educate what is available to South Florida homeowners.
Admission is only $12 a ticket with a BOGO special included for a limited time. We will be selling tickets at the door. This is an annual event that homeowners cannot afford to miss! We hope to see you there.
About the Home Design and Remodeling Show: For more than 40 years, Home Show Management Corp. has been bringing together industry-leading professionals from the entire spectrum of home renovation products and services in South Florida. With home renovation shows in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Palm Beach every year, the Home Show always features the latest trends and brands in the home improvement industry. Due to its regular interactions with the local market, Home Show Management Corp has established strong relationships with many of the best companies in the area to allow home improvement events to consistently meet impressive standards in terms of quality and size. Learn more at https://homeshows.net/.
