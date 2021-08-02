SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SocialMiningAi, Inc,. announces the acquisition of FunnelAi, Inc., a real-time, purchase-ready customer acquisition platform that uses artificial intelligence to turn social intent and web activity into opportunities. The acquisition adds to SocialMiningAi strategy of providing opportunities to the dealer that they otherwise would not have seen by providing the resources to effortlessly scour all of the social media platforms across the globe. Enabling businesses to be in the know and take part in the incredibly valuable conversations that have to do with their brand, products or services.
"We firmly believe the strategic acquisition of FunnelAi's foundational platform will play a pivotal role in delivering our vision to the automotive space and eventually beyond. It will be our first giant step in being able to fully automate mining for gold and allow us to take to market a fully automated platform using natural language processing. NLP is known for its unique ability with conversational Ai. It will allow us to springboard Ai to levels not yet seen in the automotive space. First, finding conversations every business would love to be part of or in the very least want to know about. Second, be able to initiate a proactive approach to communicate effectively while gauging the likelihood of a particular action or intent behind the conversation. We are genuinely excited to work hard at something just a year or two ago people thought impossible," says Greg Cooper, Founder and CEO of SocialMiningAi.
Leading the company in evolving the product, furthering strategic partnerships, and accelerating growth are Greg Cooper and Adam Maher. Two automotive industry experts with over 20 years of automotive experience that held key executive and leadership positions at DealerSocket through high growth, partnership and investment from Vista Equity Partners and eventual acquisition by Solera, Inc.
"We are excited to bring true natural language processing artificial intelligence to the automotive space," says Maher. "We are for the dealer, our tools empower the dealer to sell more cars, service more vehicles and augment their team members like never before."
