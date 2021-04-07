MILWAUKEE, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) will host two timely, back-to-back workshops Sept. 29–Oct. 1, 2021, in San Diego* which will address critical challenges, facilitate innovative collaborations, and develop strategies to ensure continued momentum in drug development in the field of cancer immunotherapy.
First, the Interrogating the Tumor-Specific Surfaceome for Immune Targeting, Sept. 29–30, will focus on the tumor cell surfaceome and the many opportunities that accompany it for the development of future immunotherapies and maximization of existing techniques. Concepts ranging from the basic biology of cancer cell surface molecules to applications of drugs and cellular therapies targeting novel surface markers will be discussed, with the goal of defining the future direction of the field.
This workshop will also provide an intimate opportunity for attendees to discuss their work with experts in the field, develop collaborations and learn about novel studies of the tumor cell surfaceome. Starting April 21, individuals are encouraged to submit an abstract for an opportunity to present their research; a select number of oral abstract presentation slots will be available. Encore presentations welcome! Those abstracts not selected for oral presentation will also have the opportunity to present as a poster. Abstract submission is open to anyone working in this field.
This event will be followed by the Bispecific T cell Engagers Workshop, Sept. 30–Oct. 1, focused on T cell engager biology and therapeutic strategies including target selection, therapeutic engineering and design features, cytotoxicity vs cytokine release, the impact of the tumor microenvironment, and advances in conditionally-active binding. Additionally, considerations related to dosing, schedule, sequencing and combination approaches for optimizing both endogenous and synthetic immunity will be discussed.
In addition, a collaborative session, taking place the morning of Sept. 30, will allow attendees from both workshops to discuss alignment and debates in the areas of the two workshops with the focus of how to continue to advance the field.
"SITC is continually developing educational and networking opportunities to create a lasting impact on clinical practice by highlighting emerging topics relevant to immuno-oncology," said SITC President Patrick Hwu, MD. "Together, these workshops will help attendees stay at the forefront of new technologies that will lead to the real-world application of these therapies and eventually improved patient care."
The workshops are organized by prominent members of the immuno-oncology community, including Elizabeth Budde, MD, PhD from City of Hope; Daniel S. Chen, MD, PhD from IGM Biosciences, Inc.; James L. Gulley, MD, PhD, FACP from National Cancer Institute; Samir M. Hanash, MD, PhD from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Avery D. Posey Jr., PhD from University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine.
It is anticipated that the efforts of these workshops fuel innovative collaborations, disseminate important knowledge to the rest of the immunotherapy field and help assure the continued growth of immunotherapy treatments as a whole.
Registration rates, criteria for abstract submission and program schedules are available on SITC Cancer Immunotherapy CONNECT at sitcancer.org/workshop and sitcancer.org/bispecificworkshop.
*SITC is actively monitoring the incidence of COVID-19 and how it may impact our workshops. At this time, SITC is planning to host these events live (in-person) in San Diego. We will continue to assess the feasibility and safety of a live event. In the instance an in-person meeting is not feasible, the workshops will shift to a virtual format. This decision will be announced in early July 2021, and should the need arise, registrants will have the option for a refund or to convert to a virtual registration.
