NEW YORK, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Society of Voice Arts and Sciences (SOVAS™) is the premier trade organization leading the global community of voice actors and content creators who create all media for which voice actors perform; from animated films, voice-assisted devices, and video games to TV commercials, documentaries, audiobooks, and toys. SOVAS is internationally recognized for its positive influence within the media industry. It's prestigious Voice Arts® Award honors have been received by such notables as Muhammad Ali, James Earl Jones, Sigourney Weaver, Ken Burns, Lily Tomlin, Michael Buffer, Nancy Cartwright, Rosario Dawson, Keith David, Erin Brockovich, Van Jones, and William Shatner.
Today SOVAS is pleased to announce its 2020 Board of Directors: David Kozlowski, Jill Kershaw, Archie Elam, Marc Guss, Debbe Hirata, Joe Cipriano, Kim Gaskins, Robin Armstrong, Rudy Gaskins, and Joan Baker. "Our Board of Directors is comprised of an extraordinary team of industry influencers dedicated to the legacy of SOVAS as a provider of education, job creation, professional development, and humanitarian leadership for the vast media community we serve," said Rudy Gaskins, President, and CEO of SOVAS. "We are excited to channel our Board's stellar expertise, diversity, and enthusiasm as we continue to grow both nationally and internationally."
Society of Voice Arts and Sciences is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that delivers year-round educational scholarships, professional networking opportunities, and produces two major annual events: That's Voiceover!™ Career Expo, which brings together television and film executives, marketers and creatives to highlight the best-in-class professional practices, and the Voice Arts® Awards, which celebrates the year's highest professional achievements in a star-studded, red carpet awards program held at Warner Bros. Studios. Good Morning America has coined the Voice Arts® Awards, "the Oscars of Voice Acting." "I won't complain about being in world-class company, though I would add the SOVAS mission is also distinguished by a long-standing commitment to diversity, inclusion, and leaving a legacy of humanitarianism," says Joan Baker, Vice President of SOVAS.
About Archie Elam
Archie is a graduate of West Point and Gulf War Veteran who also served in the Pentagon in Washington, DC. He went on to executive roles at GE Capital, United Technologies Aerospace, and Accenture Management Consulting.
About Dave Kozlowski
Dave Kozlowski is an attorney with Morrison Cohen LLP's Business Solutions, Restructuring, and Governance practice, where he helps distressed companies navigate the complexities of corporate law. He represents companies of all sizes, including small businesses and entrepreneurs, solving their legal problems and facilitating the growth of their companies and brands.
About Debbe Hirata
Debbe Hirata, a five-time Voice Arts Awards Winner® of national distinction, is known for her outstanding performances in movie narration & trailers, national TV ad & promo campaigns, and ADR. Prior to voice acting, Debbe worked in advertising as a writer, producer, creative director, and marketing executive. Debbe's commitment to providing high-quality educational access to diverse, under-served communities led to her founding Seattle's Explorer West Middle School.
About Jill Kershaw
Jill Kershaw is a globally recognized audio creative and voice casting specialist with over twenty years of experience directing and producing award-winning branded content, and a two-time Voice Arts Awards Winner®. Her company, Sound and Fury, is the only nationwide human-powered casting company, casting nearly a thousand roles a year in the US and abroad.
About Joan Baker
Joan Baker, a multiple award-winning voice artist and actor, is the Vice President and co-founder of SOVAS. She is the author of the number one voiceover book, Secrets of Voice-over Success, and is internationally recognized among the top voiceover coaches. Joan was initially trained as a dancer on scholarship with the Alvin Ailey dance school. She is currently a columnist for Backstage Magazine.
About Joe Cipriano
Joe Cipriano is best known as the comedy voice of the Fox Television Network, as well as CBS and NBC. He's been the live announcer for the Grammy Awards and the Primetime Emmy Awards. He is the recipient of the Don LaFontaine Legacy Award and is co-founder of the Don LaFontaine Voice Over Lab at the SAG Foundation in Hollywood.
About Kim Gaskins
When someone on your left speaks French, and someone on your right speaks Klingon, and there's a need for collaboration, Kim Gaskins holds the keys to creating effective communication solutions. For over 25 years, Kim has excelled as a senior systems analyst for Miami-Dade County, Florida, where she is an authority at assessing the needs of the end-user and translating them into computer programming.
About Marc Guss
Marc Guss is Founding Partner of ACM Talent, representing the top voiceover talent in the industry. Marc employs the same dedication, tradition, passion, and skill that he demonstrated throughout his career as an agent, by turning talent into multi-dimensional industry successes.
About Robin Armstrong
Robin Armstrong is an award-winning feature film director, voiceover coach, producer, acting teacher, performer, and media entrepreneur. He has directed, cast, and taught for over 25 years. Robin has produced hundreds of film, television, and audio projects and has directed more than 3,000 voiceover sessions.
About Rudy Gaskins
Rudy Gaskins is the CEO, President, and co-founder of SOVAS. Before this role, he co-founded the Push Creative Agency, which developed media campaigns for American Express, The Olympic Games, BET, Food Network, Delta Air Lines, and Lexus. He is an Emmy® Award-winning producer, with five Promax Medallions, twelve Telly Awards, and two NAMIC Awards for Excellence in Multicultural Marketing. Rudy is a media columnist for Backstage Magazine, and a 2nd Degree Black Belt in Tae Kwon Do.
About Scot Chastain
Scot Chastain is VP/GM of Nexstar Media Group's Fox affiliate KTXL-TV and associated mobile/digital services, including FOX40.com, serving the Sacramento, CA DMA. Prior to that, Scot ran Nexstar's operation in Lansing, MI. Before joining Nexstar, Scot was with NBC Television Network and three other local television stations in various marketing, marketing services, and production leadership roles.