INDIANAPOLIS, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. Magazine today revealed Socio ranks No. 9 on its 2021 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Midwest list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies across 12 Midwest states. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, the list spotlights elite companies within the Midwest economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.
"We are incredibly humbled and excited by this prestigious ranking, which is a direct result of our commitment to serving our customers, employees, and the event community," said Yarkin Sakucoglu, Socio CEO and Co-Founder. "Socio's growth over 2017 to 2019 is evidence of the digital transformation we are helping to lead across the events industry, and this year and beyond show nothing but acceleration of this trend."
The companies on Inc.'s rankings list exhibit stunning growth rates across all industries. Between 2017 and 2019, the 250 private companies recorded an average growth rate of 199%. In 2019 alone, they employed more than 43,000 people while adding more than $11 billion to the Midwest economy. Socio's growth rate for the period was 862%.
Since its founding in 2016, Socio's event management platform became a leading choice for event professionals and organizers worldwide, with the end-to-end software including a virtual event suite, mobile event app, event registration, lead retrieval, best-in-class streaming, and a community platform. Socio tops G2's User Satisfaction Ranking for Event Management Platforms, earning category and momentum leader recognition for all four quarters in 2020.
Over the last two years alone, Socio added over 1,000 new customers, launched five new products, released hundreds of features, and grew employee headcount from 20 to over 100 team members across the company's U.S. and EMEA offices. In 2019, Socio won Best Culture in Indiana out of more than 250 companies, and in 2020, Best Technology Start-Up at Event Industry News' Event Technology Awards.
"Exceptional growth like this requires an exceptional team, and there is no way we could have achieved this kind of success without our amazing people," Sakucoglu said. "We are hiring for dozens of positions across every department to further accelerate growth in 2021 and beyond."
Socio's end-to-end event management platform is backed by a world-class 75+ NPS score, an award-winning customer support team providing an average response time of 15 minutes or less, and Socio Professional Services, a premium service offering that places a dedicated Socio representative within a client's event team.
Socio has a North American headquarters in Indianapolis, Indiana, and an EMEA office based in Istanbul, Turkey. Socio's customers include Google, Microsoft, Stanford University, Booz Allen Hamilton, Greenhouse, and the USDA, along with other major enterprises, member-based associations, educational institutions, and event organizers.
The companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 Regionals get ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2017 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017.
"This list proves the power of companies in Midwest states no matter the industry," says Inc. Editor-in-Chief Scott Omelianuk. "The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs, and that these businesses are here to stay."
About Socio:
Socio is an event technology platform built for virtual, hybrid, and in-person events. The end-to-end system includes event registration, full virtual event suite, native streaming, an interactive mobile event app, community platform, professional services, lead retrieval, and live display.
