The Specialty & Custom Chemicals Show to be held at JW Marriott

ARLINGTON, Va., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) is pleased to announce that the 2023 Specialty & Custom Chemicals Show will be held March 1-3, at the JW Marriott in Nashville, TN.

"SOCMA's Show sets the stage for the specialty chemical value chain to leverage connections, source leads and find solutions to drive business growth," said Jennifer Abril, SOCMA President & CEO. "As the 2023 host city of the SOCMA Show, Nashville is accessible, accommodating and centrally located – a perfect backdrop for the collaboration of business and networking for our industry," said Abril.

"As Chair of SOCMA's Trade Show Committee, I am honored to help champion and grow this industry-leading event for the specialty chemical sector," said David Fortune, Vice President, La Petite Roche Technologies. "We are excited to host the show in Nashville next year, while continuing the mission of delivering a centralized place for the specialty chemical value chain to meet new project partners, check in with customers and discuss key challenges and share intelligence with colleagues."

With nearly 50% of exhibitor spaces already reserved, 2023 spots are filling up quickly. Secure your booth today at www.socma.org/tradeshow.

About SOCMA

Solely dedicated to the specialty and fine chemical industry, SOCMA focuses on building commercial connections, supporting manufacturing and operations, and advocating for regulatory and legislative policies. www.socma.org

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/socma-show-relocates-to-nashville-in-2023-301546325.html

SOURCE Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.