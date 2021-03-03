OMAHA, Neb., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Law firm Sodoro + Mooney + Lenaghan is proud to announce that the firm is now available to represent clients across South Dakota.

Partner Dan Lenaghan will be leading the firm's South Dakota workers' compensation practice. 

The firm's expanding geographic footprint coincides with the addition of three experienced attorneys to the team.  With 19 full-time attorneys, Sodoro + Mooney + Lenaghan can tackle any problem, while still remaining dedicated to its core principles of teamwork, exceptional legal work and customer service that is second to none.

Sodoro + Mooney + Lenaghan is a full-service law firm answering to the legal needs of Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri.

