SAN FRANCISCO, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SoFi, the digital personal finance company, and Ladder, the company making life insurance easy and digital, announced today an expansion of their existing partnership to include estate planning. SoFi members will now have the ability to draft a will for free and have access to additional offerings for more complex estate-planning needs, such as setting up a living trust, pet trust, or special needs trust, as well as establishing healthcare directives and power of attorney, for an added cost.
"In these times of uncertainty, SoFi is committed to helping our members manage their financial needs and navigate their plans for every stage of life," said Anthony Noto, SoFi CEO. "As our partner in life insurance, we are pleased to team up with Ladder once again to offer estate-planning services to our members so they can have confidence as they prepare for their family's future."
The partnership with Ladder is powered by NetLaw, an award-winning online legal document platform, to provide a way for SoFi members to obtain estate planning documents which may be used to draft a will for free. SoFi members can access this benefit from the SoFi Protect life insurance homepage, which will direct them to create an account and follow a step-by-step guide to draft their will. SoFi members will also have the ability to store documents in a secure online document vault and make unlimited revisions to their will. Those who have more complex estate-planning needs, like setting up a trust or power of attorney, will be able to assemble those documents as well, for an additional cost.
"Ladder is all about watching out for those you love," said Jamie Hale, Ladder CEO and Co-Founder. "With this new addition to our relationship, SoFi's members will be able to check both life insurance and estate planning off their list, quickly and easily, as part of a robust financial plan that encompasses their family's needs."
In addition to estate planning, SoFi members can also apply for life insurance coverage through Ladder that has competitive pricing, is quick to set up, and easy to understand. Within minutes, members can apply online and, if qualified, have access to immediate coverage.
To learn more about the estate planning benefit, visit the SoFi Protect homepage.
About SoFi
SoFi helps people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions. Our products for borrowing, saving, spending, investing, and protecting give our more than one million members fast access to tools to get their money right. SoFi membership comes with the key essentials for getting ahead, including career advisors and connection to a thriving community of like-minded, ambitious people. SoFi is also the naming rights partner of SoFi Stadium, future home of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams, opening in July 2020. For more information, visit SoFi.com or download our iOS and Android apps.
About Ladder
Ladder has reinvented life insurance to offer instant decisions and fully underwritten term policies online. With competitive prices, no hidden fees, and the flexibility to decrease or cancel your coverage anytime. Ladder is on a mission to fuel the resilience of underinsured families and communities by closing the 50 million household life insurance gap. Founded in 2015, Ladder leverages AI and a direct-to-consumer, full-stack approach to make term life insurance as fair and accessible as it can be. Visit ladderlife.com to learn more.
DISCLOSURES
Social Finance, Inc. ("SoFi") will be paid a marketing fee by Ladder when customers make a purchase through the SoFi link.
The service available through SoFi is limited to access to estate planning documents, which is not a substitute for legal advice. Some customers will require legal advice to establish an appropriate estate plan. SoFi does not provide legal or tax advice.
SoFi offers customers the opportunity to reach Ladder Insurance Services, LLC to obtain information about estate planning documents such as wills. All services from Ladder Insurance Services, LLC are their own. Once you reach Ladder, SoFi is not involved and has no control over the products or services involved. The Ladder service is limited to documents and does not provide legal advice. Individual circumstances are unique and using documents provided is not a substitute for obtaining legal advice.
SoFi Lending Corp. CFL# 6054612, NMLS #1121636 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org). Advisory services are offered through SoFi Wealth, LLC an SEC-registered Investment adviser. Brokerage products and SoFi Money® are offered through SoFi Securities LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Neither SoFi nor its affiliates is a bank. ©2020 Social Finance, Inc.