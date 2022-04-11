The first phase includes 500 additional employees at the company's Bangalore delivery center
BANGALORE, India, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Softtek, a global company dedicated to helping organizations evolve through digital technology, announced today that it will further expand and strengthen India as a location to grow its global digital capabilities.
"Increased demand of digital services from our global customers makes India a key component to enhance our unique global nearshore delivery model," stated Blanca Treviño, president and CEO of Softtek. "It is an exciting time to join Softtek, as the newcomers can be forerunners of the additional capabilities we are building in India and take advantage of all of the career opportunities associated with it."
Softtek entered the Indian market in 2013 in Bangalore with its acquisition of Systech Integrators to support its global business markets. Today, the company's continued growth is prompting the hiring of approximately 500 digital & quality assurance (QA) specialists in 2022.
In March 2020, in the wake of the World Health Organization declaring the COVID-19 pandemic, Softtek enabled its global workforce of 15,000 to work remotely, in prioritization of the safety of its people. Beginning this month, employees will be welcomed back in a hybrid model, supported by Softtek's Workplace of the Future (WoF) initiative.
"Softtek's exceptional culture inspires our people to deliver business transformational initiatives through technology for our clients," said Rajeev Tyagi, Softtek's COO for the US market. "The expansion of our Digital and QA practices in India provides great opportunities for career development. Furthermore, our Workplace of the Future initiative provides an enriching and engaging environment for our remote employees while maintaining productivity and compliance for our clients," concluded Tyagi.
Based on strengths that include strategic location on the continent and a large talent pool, India is positioned as an ideal destination to complement Softtek´s global nearshore strategies.
With more than 15,000 employees around the world, the company offers more than 6,000 training and professional development programs. Codellege, one of its flagship programs within its Corporate Social Responsibility area, is aimed at providing employment opportunities in IT for underserved youth in local communities.
To learn more about Softtek's culture and review different employment opportunities, visit softtek.com/jobs.
About Softtek:
Founded in 1982 by a small group of entrepreneurs, Softtek started out in Mexico providing local IT services, and today is a global leader in next-generation digital solutions. The first company to introduce the Nearshore model, Softtek helps Global 2000 organizations build their digital capabilities constantly and seamlessly, from ideation and development to execution and evolution. Its entrepreneurial drive spans 20+ countries and more than15,000 talented professionals. Learn how Softtek creates value through technology at http://www.softtek.com and connect with @Softtek in social media.
