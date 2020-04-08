OTTAWA, Ontario, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Solace, the leading enabler of real-time event-driven data streaming for enterprise computing, IoT and mobile applications, and MobiledgeX, which is making edge computing widely accessible and easy to consume, today announced a partnership designed to help automakers offer hyper-personalized mobility services that enhance safety and convenience for drivers.
Collaborative and intelligent transport networks hinge on the efficient, reliable and real-time distribution of data between cars, other road users, infrastructure and applications. Solace is uniquely qualified to meet that need with its complete event streaming and management platform, Solace PubSub+ Platform. Some of the world's leading vehicle manufacturers use PubSub+ to stream events across their enterprise, including Groupe Renault and Groupe PSA.
MobiledgeX's innovative Edge-Cloud technology leverages 5G connectivity to provide the critical connectivity layer required to establish reliable and real-time vehicle, infrastructure, and mobile device connections. By integrating the sophisticated real-time routing capabilities that PubSub+ offers into the connectivity layer, Solace and MobiledgeX are unlocking the potential to deploy innovative mobility services in and around vehicles.
"Leading automakers are striving to transform their business from selling vehicles to providing hyper-personalized mobility services, and such services hinge on cellular-to-vehicle-to-everything connectivity that is reliable, robust, and responsive with minimal latency," said Eric Braun, chief commercial officer at MobiledgeX. "Our platform intelligently places and executes workloads so vehicles can be continuously connected via 5G to edge-based services for maximum safety and digitally transformed passenger experiences. Solace's PubSub+ ensures the immediate and intelligent routing of safety-critical data, alerts and highly customized content."
Three key attributes make the Solace and MobiledgeX joint solution a game-changer for automakers by enabling the aggregation of events across enterprises and ecosystems:
- Predictability (Control over Latency): Automakers can expect end-to-end network latency of fewer than 10 milliseconds, and end-to-end business service latency under 50 milliseconds.
- Seamless Interconnectivity: The joint solution can connect all modes of transportation and other assets across fleets, carriers, borders, agencies, and ecosystems.
- Shared Security Model: Trusted security within and across a global, multi-operator network infrastructure reduces the enterprise's requirements in a shared responsibility model.
"PubSub+ has proven ability to meet the demand of high-volume connected vehicle initiatives that link tens of millions of vehicles with cloud and on-premises systems. We're excited to partner with MobiledgeX to accelerate the potential of 5G connectivity for enterprises with their innovative Edge-Cloud platform," said Paul Fitzpatrick, Solace's chief business development officer. "We believe our partnership with MobiledgeX can accelerate the value achieved from a new age of mobility services for our customers."
One example of a safety-critical system that could be deployed using Solace and MobiledgeX is a 'vulnerable road user warning' system. The precise location, speed and direction of vehicles approaching an intersection are monitored in real-time – along with pedestrians and cyclists. An analytics engine running on the edge could use these event streams to identify and predict an apparent collision course and send warnings to the drivers, or even commands to the car to stop.
"Non-line-of-sight safety scenarios require real-time collaboration between all traffic participants, including road-side equipment," says Ricardo Gomez-Ulmke, Solace's vice president of IoT. "The ability to offer services with millisecond response times, guaranteed by service level agreements, means service providers can guarantee the safety of road users, across borders, 24x7. This gives them the power to re-invent the future of mobility."
About MobiledgeX
MobiledgeX Inc. is building a marketplace of edge resources and services that will connect developers with the world's largest mobile networks to power the next generation of applications and devices. MobiledgeX is an edge computing company founded by Deutsche Telekom AG and headquartered in San Francisco, California. For further information, please see https://mobiledgex.com or contact press@mobiledgex.com.
About Solace
Solace helps large enterprises become modern and real-time by giving them everything they need to make their business operations and customer interactions event-driven. With PubSub+, the market's first and only event management platform, the company provides a comprehensive way to create, document, discover and stream events from where they are produced to where they need to be consumed – securely, reliably, quickly, and guaranteed. Behind Solace technology is the world's leading group of data movement experts, with nearly 20 years of experience helping global enterprises solve some of the most demanding challenges in a variety of industries – from capital markets, retail, and gaming to space, aviation, and automotive. Established enterprises such as SAP, Barclays and the Royal Bank of Canada, multinational automobile manufacturers such as Groupe Renault and Groupe PSA, and industry disruptors such as Jio use Solace's advanced event broker technologies to modernize legacy applications, deploy modern microservices, and build an event mesh to support their hybrid cloud, multi-cloud and IoT architectures. Learn more at solace.com.
Press contact for Solace:
Dresden Leitner
dresden@publicize.co