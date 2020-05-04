NEW YORK, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Solar Capital Partners ("SCP") announces the addition of four senior professionals to expand SCP's investment and business development capabilities.
Gary Lembo joined the investment team as a Partner, senior underwriter, and originator. Mr. Lembo has 25 years of experience originating and underwriting investments in middle market companies. Most recently, Mr. Lembo was a Director at BlackRock/TCP. Previously, Mr. Lembo served as a Managing Director at CRG Partners and Marathon Asset Management, LP.
Eric Meyers joined as a Partner and business development professional. Mr. Meyers has nearly 20 years of experience in investment banking, focused on originating, structuring and distributing private credit to institutional investors. Most recently, Mr. Meyers served as a Managing Director in structured finance syndicate for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., building a leading debt private placement business. Previously, Mr. Meyers served as a Director in private placements at Citigroup Inc. and as a Vice President at Bank of America Corporation.
Robert Burns joined as a Principal focused on origination across SCP's multi-credit strategy platform. Mr. Burns has eleven years of financial services experience. Most recently, Mr. Burns served as a Vice President at Audax Private Debt. Previously, Mr. Burns worked in Investment Banking and Asset Management at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
Nandan Munshi joined as a Principal and senior investment professional focused on originations as a member of SCP's Life Science Lending team. Mr. Munshi has twelve years of experience, most recently working at JPMorgan Chase & Co. as an Executive Director in Commercial Banking. Previously, Mr. Munshi was a Vice President at Antares Capital LP and began his career at GE Capital, where he held roles in Sponsor Finance, Bank Loan Group, and the Life Science Finance platform within the Healthcare Financial Services vertical.
"With currently over $6.5 billion of investable capital across our platform, we are thrilled to be adding four highly experienced investment professionals. Mr. Lembo and Mr. Burns will assist with supporting our existing portfolio companies as well as delivering financing solutions across our cash flow and asset-based lending strategies," said Michael Gross, Co-Managing Partner of SCP.
"Mr. Munshi brings additional experience and relationships to our Life Science Lending team," said Bruce Spohler, Co-Managing Partner of SCP, "and Mr. Meyers' capital raising expertise and extensive relationships with institutional investors provides us with enhanced access to the capital markets."
About Solar Capital Partners, LLC
Solar Capital Partners (www.solarcapitalpartnersllc.com) is an SEC-registered investment adviser that primarily invests directly in leveraged, U.S. middle market companies in the form of cash flow and asset-based senior secured investments. Currently, SCP manages approximately $6.5 billion of investable capital, including potential leverage, across its public and private funds and separately managed accounts, including serving as the investment adviser to two publicly-traded Business Development Companies, Solar Capital Ltd. (Nasdaq: SLRC, www.solarcapltd.com) and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (Nasdaq: SUNS, www.solarseniorcap.com).
Since its formation in 2006 thru December 31, 2019, the Solar Capital Partners' platform has invested approximately $11.5 billion in over 750 different portfolio companies with approximately 200 private equity sponsors. Solar Capital Partners was founded by Michael Gross and Bruce Spohler, who each have over 30 years of investment experience through multiple credit cycles.
Contact
Solar Capital Partners
Investor Relations
(646) 308-8770