NEW YORK, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Solomon Page announces a charitable initiative in support of frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. With corporate headquarters based in the epicenter of the disease, the firm has expanded its 2020 charitable contributions to support the relief efforts of healthcare workers during this time of crisis.
In conjunction with Governor Cuomo's announcement of the First Responders Fund, Solomon Page will be contributing 5% of its quarterly profit in support of the cause. "We hope that through this donation we can make a deeper impact within the communities we serve," said Founding Partner Lloyd Solomon. "In the days, weeks, and possibly months ahead, we will continue to advocate for those in need and support these individuals in getting through some of the most challenging times our nation has ever faced."
With offices nationwide, Solomon Page will be identifying additional non-profit organizations to support during the COVID-19 pandemic. "It is crucial that our frontline workers have access to the resources they need," said Co-founder Scott Page. "The effects of this disease will continue to be detrimental – and it is our obligation to do whatever it takes to mitigate the impact."
About Solomon Page
Founded in 1990, Solomon Page is a specialty niche provider of recruitment and executive search solutions across a wide array of functions and industries. The success of Solomon Page reflects an organic growth strategy supported by a highly entrepreneurial culture. Acting as a strategic partner to clients and candidates, Solomon Page focuses on providing customized solutions and building long-term relationships based on trust, respect, and the consistent delivery of excellent results. For additional information, visit solomonpage.com.