DENVER, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SolRiver Capital (www.solrivercapital.com), the Denver-based solar investment fund, is proud to announce that Daniel Leppert has joined SolRiver as in-house counsel. Mr. Leppert will assist the SolRiver team in the acquisition, installation and operation of distributed generation and utility-scale solar projects across the country.
"Dan's addition to the team is key to continuing SolRiver Capital's rapid growth," said SolRiver Capital Managing Partner Brandon Conard. "In particular, Dan's strong experience, relationships, and business savvy mean SolRiver can further streamline the closing and funding process for our solar development partners."
Prior to joining SolRiver Capital, Mr. Leppert served as in-house counsel for Community Energy, where he helped to develop hundreds of megawatts of utility-scale solar. He also practiced as a business and real estate attorney at the Baker Law Group. Mr. Leppert holds a B.A. from Duke University, a J.D. from the University of Notre Dame, and an LL.M. from the University of Denver.
"I am extremely excited to be joining the SolRiver team. I look forward to leveraging my experience on the developer-side to creatively solve challenges on the investor-side that SolRiver and its partners face in order to get deals done," said Mr. Leppert.
"We are thrilled about the trajectory of our company over the last four years," said Nick Gazzolo, Partner at SolRiver Capital. "In order to execute on the number of opportunities in our pipeline, we needed additional legal firepower. Dan's background is a great fit and will help us to acquire the next 100MW of projects and beyond. We are excited to have him join our team."
About SolRiver Capital
SolRiver Capital is a solar investment fund dedicated to financing the development, construction, and acquisition of DG, C&I, and utility-scale projects. SolRiver owns and operates projects across the US from Oregon to New York. Founded in 2016, SolRiver's team combines top-tier developers, financial professionals, and operational experts with over 10 years' experience each. The group has developed and managed over $400MM of solar totaling 180MW of capacity from 300 projects.
