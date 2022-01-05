SANTA FE, N.M., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Solstar Space, the company making persistent space-based communications available, announced today that its Founder and CEO, M. Brian Barnett, joined the Board of Directors for the Mobile Satellite Users Association (MSUA). Barnett brings over 30 years of commercial and civil space, and mobile satellite services experience to the role.
"I value this opportunity to join this accomplished group of satellite industry professionals to continue the growth and impact the Mobile Satellite Users Association is making on a global scale," says M. Brian Barnett, Founder and CEO, Solstar Space Company (Solstar). "Representing the interests of the millions of satellite solutions users is becoming increasingly important as space-based commercial activity progresses. At Solstar, we are making suborbital and orbital communications as available and easy to use as it is on Earth. Having spent the last 30 years of my career working with and for NASA, KPMG's space and high tech practice, and founding three satellite services companies, I bring a broad perspective to MSUA's Board," continues Barnett.
Barnett has also been the Principal Investigator on multiple successful spaceflight payload missions, including the highly successful first Wi-Fi in space and first Tweet from space.
###
Media Inquiries | Lisa Dreher | lisa@guideforce.com | +1 425-442-1301
Investor Inquiries | Brian Barnett | barnett@solstarspace.com | +1 505-389-2299
Business Inquiries | Brian Barnett | barnett@solstarspace.com | +1 505-389-2299
ABOUT SOLSTAR SPACE
Solstar Space is the leading commercial space-based connectivity company pioneering the use of persistent communications services for all types of on-orbit assets including satellites, space stations, launch vehicles, and more. We provide an internet connection between spacecraft and Earth-based payload managers, satellite operators, and enable orbital and suborbital communications for crewed missions.
Our fast, reliable services, space-tested routers, Wi-Fi access points and hotspots, and space-based satellite data relays are being developed to deliver on-orbit persistent connectivity and are supported by 24/7 customer care. These devices are installed on satellites and spacecraft prior to launch to keep crew, spacecraft, and Earth-based satellite operations teams connected. Visit https://www.solstarspace.com.
Follow us: WeFunder | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram
Media Contact
Lisa Dreher, Solstar Space Company, 1 4254421301, lisa@solstarspace.com
SOURCE Solstar Space Company