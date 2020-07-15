- 2019 Solway Group consolidated revenues of USD 637 million, an increase of 19% vs. 2018 - Group EBITDA of USD 141 million; EBITDA margin of over 22% - Production costs increased slightly by 2.5% to USD 468 million - Group total assets reached USD 1.149 billion at year end 2019 - Solway had an impressive leverage ratio Net Debt/EBITDA of 0.06x for FY 2019.