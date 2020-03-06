DALLAS, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Personal injury and commercial litigation trial firm Sommerman, McCaffity, Quesada & Geisler is pleased to announce that associates Jody Rodenberg and Alexandria Risinger have earned selection to the Texas Rising Stars listing for 2020 by Thomson Reuters.
Ms. Rodenberg has been honored in the Texas Rising Stars listing for her work in business litigation since 2017. She also handles employment and ERISA litigation, personal injury, wrongful death and medical malpractice cases. A 2011 graduate of Southern Methodist University's Dedman School of Law, Ms. Rodenberg is a member of the Dallas Trial Lawyers Association and the Dallas Association of Young Lawyers. She recently received recognition in the Best Lawyers Under 40 listing by D Magazine.
Ms. Risinger earned a place on the prestigious Rising Stars list for the first time for her work representing plaintiffs in personal injury litigation. She also has expertise in commercial litigation, medical negligence and product liability. Her work has earned recognition in Texas Top 100 Verdicts for 2016 and 2018, as well as membership in the exclusive Million Dollar Advocates Forum and the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum.
Each year, only 2.5 percent of eligible Texas lawyers are selected to the Texas Rising Stars list based on peer nominations, independent research and additional review by a blue-ribbon advisory board. The list recognizes the work of the state's top attorneys age 40 and younger or lawyers who have practiced law no more than 10 years. The attorneys will be listed in Super Lawyers magazine and Texas Monthly in March.
Sommerman, McCaffity, Quesada & Geisler, LLP, has a distinguished reputation for knowledgeable and assertive legal representation in the areas of personal injury, wrongful death and commercial litigation. Since formation, the firm has handled more than 4,000 personal injury cases, negotiated thousands of settlements and taken hundreds of cases to trial. Visit https://www.textrial.com/.
