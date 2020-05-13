- Partnership marks first deployment of Ericsson Operations Engine Cloud-native Application Development to design, develop and test new software features, powered by Artificial Intelligence - Expands on more than 20-year relationship between Ericsson and Somos to ensure seamless availability of Toll-Free Numbers nationwide, especially during critical times - Development of new features and functionalities is at the core of the agreement, which advances Ericsson's existing support of Somos' applications