PLANO, Texas, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) unveiled a landmark five-year deal with Somos, administrator of the North American SMS/800 TFN Registry, to evolve the organization's SMS/800 TFN Registry application. Under the contract, Ericsson will provide Cloud-native Application Development services from Ericsson's Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered Ericsson Operations Engine portfolio to assist the organization in managing more than 42 million Toll-Free Numbers nationwide.
"Ericsson has been a trusted partner of Somos for more than 20 years and this partnership has been instrumental in allowing us to continue to modernize and provide critical services to our customers," said William Carter, Chief Operating Officer, Somos. "With Ericsson's support, we can trust our services will be online 24/7, especially during crucial times such as these."
Ericsson will provide agile-based cloud-native development services that include the ability to design, develop and test new software features for Somos' SMS/800 TFN Registry application. This business-critical application is at the heart of Somos' mandate to provide trusted, reliable and modern Toll-Free Number registry services to all of its customers.
"Bringing the power of the Ericsson Operations Engine to Somos' SMS/800 TFN Registry is just the next step in our long history with the organization. We look forward to rolling out this innovative solution and bringing the power of AI to Somos' critical platform," said Amy McCune, Vice President and Head of Managed Services for Ericsson North America. "We're proud to work with Somos to keep America running, especially during this pandemic when we're helping Somos support critical industries like healthcare."
Somos is a leading provider of trusted registry management and data solutions. Somos serves as the North American Numbering Plan Administrator and the Pooling Administrator for over 800 million local and wireless telephone numbers, and operates the SMS/800 TFN Registry for over 42 Million Toll-Free Numbers in North America.
This contract is the next chapter in the more than 20-year-long relationship between Ericsson and Somos. This deal follows a previously announced agreement to build an application to support the SMS/800 TFN Registry for Somos, which Ericsson continues to enhance and evolve.
