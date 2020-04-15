SonicWall Boundless Cybersecurity Platform Swiftly Providing Remote Workforces with Secure Mobile Access, Defense in 'New Business Norm'

- SonicWall platform defends remote, mobile workforces against sophisticated cyberattacks, provides increased visibility, control in hyper-distributed IT era - SonicWall reports record quarter-to-date growth for secure mobile, remote access, VPN solutions - Channel partners respond to growing security demand; over 1,000 transacting partners join 21,000-plus SecureFirst partners worldwide in last quarter