AUSTIN, Texas, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonim Technologies (Nasdaq: SONM) partnered with Savox to launch the Tactical Radio and Intercom Controller System (TRICS®) for enhanced situational awareness, compatible with Sonim's XP8, XP5s and XP3 handsets. TRICS is compatible with up to four devices, including radios, smartphones/LTE devices, intercoms and Sonim handsets. TRICS is designed for military special forces, tactical teams and first responders working in mission critical operations.
"Interoperability between land mobile radios (LMR) and LTE cellular handsets is a key need for mission critical communications," said John Graff, CMO, Sonim Technologies. "The TRICS RSM provides a single interface to support both a land mobile radio and Sonim handset. Sonim and Savox are providing an inherently safe and reliable communications solution to meet this need."
The following are key features of TRICS that are compatible with Sonim's XP8, XP5s and XP3:
- Sonim's SecureAudio interface allows the wired TRICS to be physically secured to handset.
- Wireless TRICS can seamlessly connect to Sonim handsets via Bluetooth.
- A range of headsets and hearing protection available to support different mission types.
- The user can combine radios, smartphones, other LTE devices and vehicle intercom systems to ensure mission appropriate communication channels.
- Compatible with leading Push-to-Talk (PTT) applications.
TRICS is a versatile and flexible communication system geared towards high risk mission critical operations. It includes dynamic audio routing, enabling users to choose the best audio options for the mission to ensure the level of situational awareness required. TRICS' voice amplifier function allows communication while wearing protective gear like respirators or CBRN suits. It is completely software controlled, allowing customer specific configurations to fit the user requirements. A voice prompted menu offers ease of use and quick adjustment. Mute/silent buttons allow for discrete use and silent approaches.
"Savox TRICS meets the communication demands of special missions. It is an easy-to-use system, specially designed according to MIL standards, keeping in mind the various communications needs, tools and channels, and special communication requirements of the users," said Sami Paihonen, CTO, Savox Communications. "TRICS broad compatibility also reduces the overall gear and weight carried on the body of users."
About Sonim
Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged mobility solutions designed specifically for task workers physically engaged in their work environments, often in mission-critical roles. The Sonim solution includes ultra-rugged mobile phones, a suite of industrial-grade accessories, and data and workflow applications which are collectively designed to increase worker productivity, communication and safety on the job site. Please visit https://sonimtech.com/.
About Savox
Savox Communications is a global provider of communication solutions for safety and security, tactical and defense and industrial markets. Savox's core mission is to save lives, protect people and property by providing the best communication technology solutions for professionals working in demanding environments. Please visit www.savox.com.
Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to, among other things, future performance of Sonim's and its partners' devices and technologies and continued market acceptance of the same. These forward-looking statements are based on Sonim's current expectations, estimates and projections about its business and industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, all of which are subject to change. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. For a listing of factors that may cause actual results to differ materially, see the potential factors described under "Risk Factors" included in Sonim's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and other documents on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov). In addition, there is uncertainty about the spread of the COVID-19 virus and the impact it may have on Sonim's operations, the demand for Sonim's products, global supply chains and economic activity in general. Sonim cautions you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect an analysis only and speak only as of the date hereof. Sonim assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.