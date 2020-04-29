NEW YORK, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sony/ATV Music Publishing announced Mike Jackson has been named Vice President, Creative and will lead the company's new Atlanta office and studios.
In this new role, Mike will be responsible for managing the growth of the Atlanta A&R team, as well as fostering relationships with songwriters, producers and artists throughout the area.
Sony/ATV Chairman and CEO Jon Platt stated, "I've worked closely with Mike previously, and I couldn't be happier to reunite with him as we expand Sony/ATV's presence into Atlanta. Mike is a veteran A&R executive with a strong track record, and his expertise and leadership will be integral to our success."
Mike Jackson said, "I am honored to work with Jon and the Sony/ATV team, and I'm looking forward to adding value and keeping up with the already winning momentum here."
As Vice President, Creative, Mike has already signed hit songwriters to deals with Sony/ATV– Bighead and Priority Beats. Bighead is a producer and DJ best known for his work with Gucci Mane, Chief Keef, Lil Pump, Lil Tracy, Lil Peep and SmokePurpp, among others. "Gucci Gang" by Lil Pump is his biggest produced hit, which earned #3 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.
Mike has also signed Priority Beats, which are an Atlanta based production team who has worked with Lil Baby on his current album and upcoming releases for Stunna 4 Vegas, Lil Tecca, Polo G, Jacquees, Bryson Tiller and City Girls.
Throughout his career, Mike has signed and collaborated with major songwriters and producers including Steve Franks, who has produced and written for Social House, Ariana Grande and Jennifer Lopez; Jean Marie, producer of the hit "Power Glide" by Rae Sremmurd; and Chrystal Johnson, who has penned songs for Beyoncé and Rihanna. Prior to Sony/ATV, Mike most recently worked for BeatRoot Music as its Senior Executive Business Development Consultant. Before his time at BeatRoot Music, he held the position of Head of Music, Director of A&R at Blackground/Interscope and BlackFountain Publishing, where they earned the coveted ASCAP "Song of the Year" award. Previously, he worked at EMI Music Publishing from 2006 to 2010.