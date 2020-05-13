NEW YORK, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sony/ATV Music Publishing announced it has named Katie Welle Senior Vice President, Creative A&R.
In this role, Katie is responsible for contributing to Sony/ATV's overall A&R strategy, discovering, signing and developing songwriters, and nurturing industry relationships throughout the creative community. She is based in the company's Los Angeles office.
Sony/ATV Chairman and CEO Jon Platt stated, "I've been a huge fan of Katie Welle for a very long time. She has impeccable, diverse taste in music and is tremendously dedicated to her craft. I couldn't be happier that we finally have the opportunity to work together at Sony/ATV."
Katie Welle said, "Being an advocate for creative talent in music publishing is a role I find to be extremely gratifying and electric. Jon Platt is a legendary music publisher and a worldwide industry leader, and I'm honored to be reunited with the mighty Sony/ATV team for this new chapter."
Welle has over fifteen years of music industry experience in both label and publishing A&R, and in 2019 was named one of Billboard's "40 Under 40 Executives". Throughout her career, she has worked with a variety of prominent songwriters including Becky G, Odd Future, Kesha, Leikeli47 and Jeff Bhasker.
Prior to joining Sony/ATV, Katie held various positions at both RCA and Sony/ATV. Most recently, she held the role of SVP, A&R at RCA Records since 2014. Before becoming SVP at RCA, Katie was an A&R Consultant at both Sony/ATV and RCA, and was VP, Creative at Sony/ATV from 2008-2014. Welle began her A&R career in 2005 at Epic Records, where she was an A&R coordinator.