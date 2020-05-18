NEW YORK, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sony/ATV Music Publishing announced it has signed singer, songwriter, and rapper Rod Wave to a worldwide publishing agreement. Rod Wave quickly rose to prominence with his breakout single "Heart on Ice" and is known for songs including "Popular Loner" and "Cuban Links" ft. Kevin Gates.
Sony/ATV Chairman and CEO Jon Platt stated, "Rod Wave has unlimited musical potential and a poetic intensity that connects with fans. We are proud to support his rising career."
"Rod Wave is a star – his ability to convey unique metaphors about life and love through his songs attracts listeners from all walks of life. We're beyond thrilled to have Rod join the Sony/ATV family," said Sony/ATV Manager, Creative A&R, Brittany Perry.
"I'm hyped to be working with Jon, Brittany and everyone at Sony/ATV – I believe this can take everything to the next level," said Rod Wave.
At just 21 years old, the St. Petersburg native gained viral success with his song "Heart on Ice" on social platforms such as TikTok, which earned him millions of streams, a #25 spot on the Billboard 100, and an RIAA platinum certification. After "Heart on Ice", Rod kept the momentum going with his mixtape Ghetto Gospel, which was released on November 1, 2019 and peaked at #10 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart.
Recently, Rod released his first studio album Pray 4 Love on April 3, which debuted #1 on Billboard's Top Rap Albums chart and #2 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart. The album, with no outside guest features, showcases Rod's talents as both a singer and rapper, and earned over 100 million on-demand streams in just the first week.