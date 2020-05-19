NEW YORK, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sony/ATV Music Publishing announced it has signed songwriter, rapper and producer Tiagz to a worldwide co-publishing deal. Tiagz, aka Tiago Garcia-Arenas, is best known for his viral success on the video-sharing platform TikTok with singles including "My Heart Went Oops" and "They Call Me Tiago".
"Tiagz has an undeniable global sound that takes his music to the next level – we're excited to welcome him to Sony/ATV and support his rising career," stated Sony/ATV Manager, A&R, Brittany Perry.
Tiagz said, "I'm hyped to join the Sony/ATV team – thank you Jon Platt and Brittany Perry. I remember walking into Sony/ATV for the first time, and I felt like I was at my friend's house – super awesome."
Recently, Tiagz has been working on his debut EP, They Call Me Tiago, which was just released on May 15. His EP features singles such as "My Heart Went Oops," which has earned over 19 million Spotify streams, and "Zoom", which was co-written by a fellow verified TikTok user Absorber and inspired by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. They Call Me Tiago also unveils new songs that show his versatility and feature trap, hip-hop, EDM and Latin styles.
Tiagz, originally from Canada, began his music career just two and half years ago after teaching himself how to create his own tracks and beats. He first gained fame on TikTok in 2019 after making songs that featured snippets from other TikTok memes, including "Rise and Shine", "Chicken Leg Piece", and "I'm in the Ghetto (Ratatata)". Since then, Tiagz has made name for himself and quickly earned 1.8 million TikTok followers, 3.9 million listeners on Spotify, and a deal with Epic Records.
