SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sony Biotechnology to hold "Virtual Summit 2021" on December 8th and 9th, 2021, on the Labroots platform.
Here is what to expect at Sony Biotechnology's "Virtual Summit 2021"
- Virtual Product Tours - Get a closer look at multiple platforms for cell sorting and high parameter spectral cell analysis
- Technical talks focused on spectral flow cytometry – Technologies used and how they can positively impact your discovery research
- Genomics and Flow Cytometry – How to use them for improved downstream data and the best practices for multi-omics applications
- Insights from eminent researchers in cytometry applications for CRISPR screening, transcriptomics and translational medicine and infectious disease research
To register for the event, and view the agenda, click here.
About Sony Biotechnology
Sony Biotechnology was founded in 1995 and is based in San Jose, California and has affiliate offices in Japan, China, Europe as well as distributors in many regions of the world. Over the years, Sony Biotechnology products have received numerous outstanding new product awards as well as technology awards including the Frost & Sullivan Emerging Technology award, and the Milestone Award. For more information, please visit http://www.sonybiotechnology.com.
About Labroots:
Labroots is the leading scientific social networking website, and primary source for scientific trending news and premier educational virtual events and webinars and more. Contributing to the advancement of science through content sharing capabilities, Labroots is a powerful advocate in amplifying global networks and communities. Founded in 2008, Labroots emphasizes digital innovation in scientific collaboration and learning. Offering more than articles and webcasts that go beyond the mundane and explore the latest discoveries in the world of science, Labroots users can stay atop their field by gaining continuing education credits from a wide range of topics through their participation in the webinars and virtual events.
