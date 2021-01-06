SAN DIEGO, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony, heading into its 50th year as an exhibitor at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), today announced details of its digital participation in the upcoming 2021 online event. The company will showcase its innovations as a Creative Entertainment company with a solid foundation of technology at this year's digital-only event, January 11-14, 2021.
Sony encourages CES 2021 attendees to join the live press conference and presentations on the official CES platform, and all are also invited to engage with the free, publicly available content on Sony's own digital event platform "Sony Square" (square.sony.com). Members of the media can access and download additional CES-related resources and materials from Sony on the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) website or on Sony Square, noted above.
Global executives and Sony North American executives and product leaders will engage on the CES digital-only platform and Sony Square at the following sessions:
January 11th, 2:00 - 2:30 p.m. PST – Accessible on the CES site and Sony Square live
Sony Digital Press Event, featuring Chairman, President and CEO of Sony Corporation Kenichiro Yoshida and top executives from Sony Interactive Entertainment, Sony Pictures Entertainment and Sony Music Entertainment. Global insights from Sony.
January 12th, 10:45 – 11:15 a.m. PST – Accessible on the CES site live, and also on demand on Sony Square shortly
"Sony Electronics of North America Announcements" Spotlight Session - This is a "Can't Miss" event that will break down all major news and updates you need to know, shared directly by Sony Electronics executives. North American senior executives presenting will include: Mike Fasulo, President and COO; Neal Manowitz, Deputy President, Imaging Products Solutions of America; Dunja La Rosa, Head of Sales, Home Entertainment and Sound; Mark Hanson, Vice President, Technology and Business Innovation, Sony Semiconductor Solutions of America; moderated by Cheryl Goodman, Head of Corporate Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility. Look for highlights on television, audio, artificial intelligence, sensors, 5G, mobility, accessibility and social justice. Don't miss this session.
January 13th, 9:15 – 9:45 a.m. PST – Accessible on the CES site live, and also on demand on Sony Square shortly
Sony Spotlight Session "When CSR Aligns with Consumer Values" – Session will unpack the confluence between a business' ROI and CSR, while exploring how cognitive diversity drives better societal and customer outcomes, with insights from the following industry leaders:
- NPD Group CEO Karyn Schoenbart (@karynschoenbart)
- Co-Founder of SeaLegacy and President of Only One, and Alpha Female Cristina Mittermeier (@cmittermeier)
- Sony Music Group EVP of Philanthropy and Social Impact Towalame Austin (@TTowalame)
- Sony Electronics Inc. President and COO Mike Fasulo (@MikeFasulo)
- Sony Electronics Inc. Head of Corporate Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility Cheryl Goodman (@Ckgoodman)
"While there has been an shift to a digital-only show, CES remains the must-attend pre-eminent consumer electronics event and our customers and partners expect the innovations across display and video, audio and as well as evolutions of our products, platforms and services," stated Mike Fasulo, president and COO of Sony Electronics, and immediate past CTA Executive Board Chair, serving from 2018 -2020. "As a creative entertainment company with a solid foundation of technology, Sony empowers creators and enables authentic emotional experiences across consumer and professional film, television, music and gaming categories."
