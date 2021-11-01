NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SoPost, the leading online product sampling platform, today announced the appointment of Christopher Cormier to the role of General Manager, North America, and VP Sales. In his new role, Cormier will lead growth and innovation for SoPost in the U.S. market. His responsibilities include expanding SoPost's team in North America, scaling operations to bring its unique and proven platform to more customers.
According to a recent Juniper Research study, e-commerce technologies largely powered by AI such as online sampling solutions will have a strong impact on the online marketplace. This is expected to lead to an uptick in annual transaction volumes of over 1.4 billion by 2023. This point is important for brands to consider when designing their digital strategies.
Based out of SoPost's North American headquarters in New York City, Cormier brings a wealth of relevant industry experience to his new role. He has a proven track record of scaling businesses, which will help him excel in this new role. Most recently, Cormier was the Industry Manager for Fashion Global Accounts at Walmart Connect (WMC). As part of the inaugural leadership team that brought Walmart's media business in-house, he built and led the team focused on strengthening relationships with the company's most important fashion brand partners. In the span of 2.5 years, he grew the business 500 percent and developed unique partnerships for WMC within the influencer, marketing, and branded content spaces.
Prior to Walmart, he spent three years as Head of Sales at SocialCode, a top social media agency managing the team in charge of new business development. During his tenure, the team generated over $200 million in new billings from partners including LVMH, Estee Lauder Companies, and Bloomingdale's.
"Chris is an incredible mentor and developer of people, which is one of the most important things we look for in any leader. I'm so excited for Chris to be leading our next phase of growth in North America," said Jonny Grubin, CEO and Founder of SoPost. "Having collaborated with him over the past 3 years I know that Chris will bring a huge amount of value to our team and I can't think of anyone more capable of delivering our mission in the U.S."
"I'm thrilled to be joining such an innovative company. As product sampling is booming globally, I couldn't have picked a better time to join the company. I look forward to powering up our teams in the U.S. and driving innovation for our brand partners," said Cormier.
