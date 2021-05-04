FLINT, Mich., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sorensen Gross today announced that Christian Comair, the chairman of GET Engineering & Contracting, a mega project engineer and builder with more than 7,000 employees, and The PIMA Group, which includes 18 companies across Europe, North America, and the Middle East, has acquired fifty percent interest in the Sorensen Gross group of companies. The two groups will move forward as equal partners in the business.
Sorensen Gross, which has for decades provided exemplary contracting and construction management services to those who own, build, operate and maintain facilities, believes that partnering with Mr. Christian Comair is a natural next step to achieve their collective goals of delivering extraordinary results for customers and providing complete customer satisfaction. Mr. Ghassan Saab, who is an equal partner in the group of companies, will continue in his role as Chief Executive Officer which he has held since 1972 and Mr. Rabih Zahnan, will assume the role of President and Chief Operating Officer of Sorensen Gross with the retirement of Mr. Richard Sly. The rest of the Sorensen Gross management team will remain intact.
"Mr. Comair has built tremendous businesses that are truly powerhouses in construction, and real estate." said Mr. Ghassan Saab. "Our individual goals to be recognized as among the most respected general contractors and project management organizations in the industry can be very well met with this partnership; I am excited about the future of Sorensen Gross under a leadership that shares a strong focus on innovation, competence, courtesy and integrity."
The two companies bring unique skill sets to the conglomerate. Sorensen Gross has a 96-year tradition of integrity, quality and excellence in the construction industry and is laser focused on all areas of construction including CM, Design-Build, General Contracting, and Construction Trades. GET specializes in military and mega Projects, which are complex ventures typically costing over a billion dollars and involve multiple stakeholders. Central to success in this partnership will be Sorensen Gross' belief in "success through partnership" across all relationships, and Comair's ability to execute and deliver unparalleled value.
"Sorensen Gross approaches each project with the importance of a brand new relationship, and its ability to ensure complete customer satisfaction is impeccable." said Mr. Comair, "From the very beginning, I have been impressed by Sorensen Gross' iconic brand, leadership, and legacy. I'm very excited to take the next steps with Sorensen Gross, and see the culmination of more than a year of hard work come to a successful conclusion with this partnership."
About Sorensen Gross
Sorensen Gross Construction Company was founded in 1925 in Grand Rapids, Michigan by John Sorensen and Robert Gross. The company moved to Flint in 1927 and quickly established itself as the city's premiere builder. Sorensen Gross has helped clients complete thousands of projects throughout the United States and internationally that have created jobs, transformed infrastructure, increased access to vital services, and built communities from the ground up. Sorensen Gross continues to grow its solid client base in Commercial, Industrial, Educational, Medical, Municipal, and Multi-family Residential building applications. Our contributions to the built environment have ranged in scope and size from minor repair work to the complete construction of hospitals, university buildings, office buildings, mixed-use residential buildings, airports, and water and wastewater treatment facilities.
