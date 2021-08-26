NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On August 27th, Sound Royalties CEO Alex Heiche will take part in a keynote interview at the Music Business Institute's 29th Cutting Edge Entertainment Law Seminar. Heiche will speak with Edgar "Dino" Gankendorff, Co-Managing Partner of Provosty & Gankendorff, L.L.C., a law firm that has worked with musicians such as Big Head Todd, Charlie Hunter, Trombone Shorty, Galactic, Lake Street Dive, Mavis Staples, Anders Osborne, Tim Reynolds, the Mahalia Jackson Estate, and more. (Seminar info and registration here.)
Taking place at 1:15 p.m. CST, the interview will cover the current state of the music industry — from what Sound Royalties has experienced with royalty stream performance through the pandemic, what they are witnessing with catalog sales, and more.
The Cutting Edge Entertainment Law Seminar, which runs August 26 through 28, gives entertainment industry professionals, legal experts, and creatives an opportunity to learn about and discuss current trends and hot topics in today's entertainment business. Topics range across best practices in a recording session, litigation on the latest entertainment cases, trademark essentials, music supervision, publishing, copyright essentials, and much more.
The forum is a natural setting for Sound Royalties, who are recognized experts in the global music and royalty financing marketplace. In 2014, Sound Royalties was founded to help creatives obtain working capital through royalty streams, while never taking ownership of their copyrights. In addition to customized financing, the company works with music creatives of all levels and genres to determine what their royalty streams and copyrights are worth, where they may be missing royalty payments, and how to navigate the complex process of catalog sales.
Sound Royalties' participation at this conference is one of many in the legal industry. In the past, Heiche has spoken at the Belmont Entertainment Law Journal Inaugural Symposium and was among the top legal and corporate executives who presented to attendees at the Black Entertainment & Sports Lawyers Association (BESLA) Conference. He will speak again at this year's conference November 3-6, 2021. He will also be a featured panelist at the upcoming North American Law Summit taking place November 11-14, 2021. Additionally, on October 8 at 4:45 p.m. PST, Sound Royalties will sponsor a reception at the American Bar Association Conference of the Forum on the Entertainment & Sports Industries in Las Vegas (information here).
"As a leader in the royalty advance space, Sound Royalties understands the legal complexities that creatives must navigate," said Heiche. "Our close relationship with the music legal community ensures that we always offer the most creative-friendly financing solutions along with valuable guidance when it comes to royalty streams and evaluations."
About Sound Royalties
Sound Royalties, LLC is a specialty finance firm that helps music industry professionals fund personal and professional projects without ever taking ownership of their copyrights, allowing for pass-through income, and empowering creatives to choose from a variety of flexible pricing options. The company's core business is offering royalty advances of anywhere from $5,000 to the tens of millions. It does this by advancing artist, producer and songwriter royalties paid through music labels, distributors, publishers and PROs such as BMI, ASCAP, SESAC, SoundExchange and many more. Sound Royalties works with a wide range of music industry professionals, from emerging artists and rising stars to GRAMMY Award winners, platinum recording artists and notable music industry executives, as well as music distributors, publishers and record labels in every genre. Learn more at https://soundroyalties.com.
