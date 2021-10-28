NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Muscle Shoals Songwriters Festival presented by Marriott Shoals is excited to announce that music royalty financing firm Sound Royalties has joined the weekend as the Premier Partner. The 2nd annual songwriters event will take place November 5-6 at the Marriott Shoals.
This year's festival features more than 90 songwriters, including GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter, producer, and guitarist Curt Chambers, who has gained notoriety for his blending of rock, soul, country music and hip hop. Other highlights include GRAMMY Award winner Emily Weisband, John Paul White of the GRAMMY Award winning duo The Civil Wars, Bobby Pinson, who has had more than 200 of his songs recorded by country music superstars, and many more.
Sound Royalties will be on site all weekend, conducting interviews with top-talent songwriters in the Sound Royalties Video Lounge. Artist chats and performances from the Lounge will be featured in Sound Royalties' Green Room Sessions and Between the Notes series. Past guests on both series have included Sonia Leigh, Steve Dorff, Steven Williams, Nicko McBrain of Iron Maiden, Angela Hunte and many more.
The event will feature two days of back-to-back performances, showcases, and after-parties, including solo acoustic sets by CMT's 2021 Artist of the Year, Walker Hayes; a sold-out VIP party at FAME Recording Studios; and the Muscle Shoals Music Awards Ceremony at the Marriott Shoals Ballroom. Other shows will take place in venues across Muscle Shoals, including the famous Muscle Shoals Sound Studios, Flobama, Singin' River LIVE, Ole Grace, High Ridge Distillery and UNA on Sixth.
In the days leading up to the festival, The Shoals Songwriter Workshop takes place November 3-5, featuring networking opportunities, songwriter panels, a music publisher Q&A, mentorship sessions, a breakout jam session and more. Workshop guests will include Courtney Allen, Creative Director of BMG Music Group, GRAMMY-award winning songwriter Cliff Goldmacher, hit songwriters Phillip White and Brice Long, and many more.
Sound Royalties is the industry's leading finance firm, founded to help creatives obtain working capital through their royalty streams, while never taking ownership of any copyrights. In addition to customized financing on all types of royalty streams, their model enables creatives to receive regular royalty cash flow. They work with music creatives of all levels and genres to determine what their royalty streams and copyrights are worth, where they may be missing royalty payments, and how to navigate the complex system of royalty income. During a time of unprecedented growth, the company has expanded beyond its headquarters in West Palm Beach, Florida, to include staff in Nashville, NYC, Atlanta, and L.A..
Tickets are on sale at http://www.mssongfest.com.
About Muscle Shoals Songwriters Festival
The Muscle Shoals Songwriters Festival is championed by The Muscle Shoals Songwriters Foundation, which is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization with a mission to bring songwriters and music lovers together from across the globe. The Muscle Shoals Songwriters Festival was founded in 2020 by Lillian Glanton in Muscle Shoals, Alabama. The 2nd Annual Muscle Shoals Songwriters Festival is November 5-6 presented by Marriott Shoals, featuring more than 90 performers across eight venues. For more information, visit http://www.mssongfest.com.
About Sound Royalties
Sound Royalties, LLC is a specialty finance firm that helps music industry professionals fund professional and personal projects without ever taking ownership of their copyrights, allowing for ongoing royalty cash flow, and empowering creatives to choose from a variety of flexible pricing options. The company's core business is offering royalty advances of anywhere from $5,000 to the tens of millions. It does this by advancing artist, producer and songwriter royalties paid through music labels, distributors, publishers and PROs such as BMI, ASCAP, SESAC, SoundExchange and many more. Sound Royalties works with a wide range of music industry professionals, from emerging artists and rising stars to GRAMMY Award winners, platinum recording artists and notable music industry executives, as well as music distributors and record labels in every genre. Learn more at https://soundroyalties.com.
