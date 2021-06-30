HUDSONVILLE, Mich., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SoundOff Signal, a global leader in vehicle LED lighting, controls systems, and electronic warning solutions for the law enforcement, amber, and government markets, announced today that Mark Litke, president, and CEO, is retiring as of January 2022 and the board of SoundOff Signal has named Bryan Nyeholt his successor as president. During the remainder of 2021, Litke will be transitioning his position to Nyeholt to ensure continuity of the business and a seamless transition. In addition, Daniel Boerigter, chairman of the board, will assume the title of executive chairman.
Litke has been with the company for nearly 20 years, holding previous positions of vice president of engineering, chief operating officer, and for the past 12 years, president and CEO. He will move to the board of directors upon retirement to continue helping SoundOff achieve its anticipated growth and success.
"We thank Mark for his outstanding results and leadership that have positioned SoundOff Signal for future success," said Nyeholt. "I am excited for what the future holds for Soundoff Signal. I look forward to taking SoundOff into the next chapter and continuing the prosperity and growth of the company. I look forward to getting out and meeting all of our customers and suppliers in the near future in this new capacity."
Nyeholt has been with SoundOff Signal for two years. Previously, he held the senior vice president of operations position. Nyeholt came to SoundOff with an extensive background in Automotive tier one companies, having previously held leadership positions at Yanfeng Automotive Interiors, Johnson Controls, and Prince Corporation. His previous positions included vice president of global program management, vice president of global product and process strategy, and vice president of global innovation.
SoundOff Signal's management team of Jon Coe, chief financial officer; Doug Baker, senior vice president and chief innovation officer; Drew Radtke, vice president of sales; Marni Epstein, vice president of product management and marketing; and Randy Karel, vice president of business development will continue in their roles ensuring a smooth transition as well as continued industry-leading customer service and relationships.
***
About SoundOff Signal
SoundOff Signal is a world-class manufacturer of high-quality vehicle lighting and control safety solutions serving a wide range of customers globally. Our employees create intelligent, efficient, and smartly designed safety solutions that work seamlessly together to improve vehicle visibility when it is needed most. We are committed to our customers and employees by creating value through a strategic focus on innovation and quality within our business segments, leading us to more than 25 years of consecutive growth. For additional information, please visit http://www.soundoffsignal.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.
Media Contact
Marni Epstein, SoundOff Signal, +1 800-338-7337, mepstein@soundoffsignal.com
SOURCE SoundOff Signal