FORT WORTH, Texas, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SourceHOV Tax, a leading specialized tax consulting firm providing R&D Tax Credit, Cost Segregation, LIFO inventory, §179D and §45L solutions for more than 37 years, has rebranded as Source Advisors after management partnered with private equity firm, Gainline Capital Partners, in a carve out transaction earlier this year.
The new name, Source Advisors, strengthens their commitment to partnering with companies and CPA firms as a trusted advisor in maximizing government-sponsored tax credits, deductions, and incentives to help save money and create cash flow that stimulate businesses and drive overall growth.
"We're excited to reintroduce our technical experts and best-in-class service to the market as a stronger, more tax focused stand-alone entity," said Chris Henderson, President of Source Advisors. "The Source Advisors name truly captures who we are and what we do for our partners and clients providing a single advisory point of contact for tax centered value creation."
Source Advisors' consultative approach remains a consistent differentiator among their competitors and allows the team of experienced professionals to help CPA firms and their clients navigate the evolving laws that govern tax incentives.
For more information, visit www.sourceadvisors.com or call 817.732.5494.
About Source Advisors
Headquartered in Fort Worth, TX, Source Advisors has helped CPA firms and their clients maximize specialized federal and state tax incentives for more than three decades. The Company collaborates with accounting firms throughout the country to bring R&D tax credit, Cost Segregation, LIFO, §179D, and §45L solutions to their clients. With a team of more than 75 professionals including experienced CPAs, attorneys, engineers, and technology experts throughout the country, Source Advisors serves many of the nation's most prominent accounting firms, associations, and Fortune 1000 companies. https://www.sourceadvisors.com
About Gainline Capital Partners
Gainline Capital Partners is a private equity firm that invests in U.S. based middle market companies. The firm invests in profitable companies with enterprise values of up to $250 million. Gainline partners with management teams to help execute their vision, drive sustainable growth, and create long term value. http://www.gainlinecapital.com