HERNDON, Va. and FARMINGTON, Conn., July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SourceCast, Inc. and Cost Management Services, LLC have entered into a strategic partnership providing employers the ability to source diverse talent and receive applicable Work Opportunities Tax Credits for qualified new hires.
Across the country, HR professionals recognize the need to accelerate their hiring practices. This agreement brings together two influential service providers to help businesses work efficiently. SourceCast is a leader in diversity sourcing and OFCCP Compliance Services. For over 20 years, Cost Management Services has been a trailblazer in recruiting, applicant tracking, electronic onboarding and employment tax credits.
"Partnering with Cost Management Services allows SourceCast customers the ability to capture Work Opportunity Tax Credits to hire veterans, people with disabilities, minorities and women," said James Acquah, COO at SourceCast. "We are pleased to offer employers a way to receive money in the form of tax credits for qualifying new hires made through our diversity sourcing services."
"We are excited to begin this partnership with SourceCast and look forward to helping employers who source and hire diverse employees find and maximize tax credits utilizing the Work Opportunity Tax Credit. WOTC is like a hidden gem, not enough people know about it. As more companies develop formal diversity plans CMS iRecruit, WOTC and SourceCast is a great marriage," said Brian Kelly, Cost Management Services, President.
About SourceCast, Inc.
SourceCast is a leading provider of diversity sourcing for employers, talent sources and job seekers nationwide. DirectSource, a web-based software connects candidates to jobs matching their unique qualifications delivering highly-skilled applicants to employers in all industries across the United States.
About Cost Management Services, LLC
Since 1997 Cost Management Services has helped businesses save money by taking advantage of the Work Opportunity Tax Credit. There are 10 qualifying categories for WOTC of which 8-15% of New Hires are classified. Your business can be eligible to receive a tax credit between $2,400 and $9,600 depending on the qualifying category. We help qualify new employees through a secure online portal, helping employers receive the maximum tax credit available.
