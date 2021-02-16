SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SourceScrub LLC, a leading provider of private company intelligence for the financial services industry, is excited to announce the appointment of Jonathan Dodson as its new Vice President of Engineering effective immediately.
Dodson is an accomplished technology executive in software development and operations with a demonstrated history of consumer and enterprise customer success. Dodson joins SourceScrub from Zignal Labs, where he led product, technology, and data operations as CTO. Zignal Labs' Media Intelligence platform measures the real-time evolution of opinion, and using AI and machine learning, identifies the topics, networks and people that can shape it. Prior to Zignal Labs, Dodson was Vice President of Engineering at Conversant after it acquired SET Media, a company leveraging computer vision with proprietary object, facial, and motion detection, enabling advertisers to run ads on only the most relevant content for their brand. Dodson will oversee platform design, data science, production operations, and lead the SourceScrub team of engineers to success. SourceScrub just released their fourth data dimension – their investors and investment data experience, and they have many more platform extensions planned.
"We are very excited to have Jon join us," said CTO and Co-founder Prescott Nasser. "His experience is the perfect mix of technology and data leadership to build the SourceScrub platform to new heights."
About SourceScrub
SourceScrub, LLC is the world's leading data service covering purely private companies. Founded in 2015, the company services hundreds of the world's top financial institutions helping them research, find and connect with private companies. SourceScrub leverages both human editing and machine learning techniques to build the most comprehensive and accurate data set available on the market. The Company has over 1 million companies in its database which is refreshed entirely every 30 days. Over 80% of the private companies covered have no existing venture capital or private equity investment providing its customers a unique data service unparalleled in the industry.
Media Contact
Cheyenne Kolosky, SourceScrub, +1 (714) 697-5276, ckolosky@sourcescrub.com
SOURCE SourceScrub