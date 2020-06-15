MIAMI, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- South Reach Networks (SRN), an established Florida based telecommunications infrastructure provider that constructs, owns and operates a Metro and Long-Haul Fiber Optic Network and Carrier Class Data Centers, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Dexter Cartwright as the company's new Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") and Chief Strategy Officer ("CSO"), with a start date effective today. With a career spanning more than 30 years, including 22 years in telecommunications operations, Cartwright offers SRN a wealth of industry experience in both operations and international management in regions such as the Bahamas, Canada, US, Caribbean and Latin America. In his new position as CFO/CSO, Cartwright will provide leadership, direction and management of SRN's financial duties and spearhead the ongoing evolution and execution of strategy that is critical to the company's continued success.
"We are excited to welcome Dexter to our executive team here at SRN, and working closely on new and exciting growth initiatives, leveraging his expertise and excellent track record in the telecommunications industry, particularly in the area focused on telecom operations and carrier relations," comments Michael Sevret, President of South Reach Networks. "This strategic new hire represents SRN's increased visibility and strength in the marketplace and commitment to the company's ongoing growth."
Cartwright most recently held the position of CFO at Cable & Wireless, overseeing its Business to Business ("B2B") $1M+ revenue division from August 2018; and as the interim CEO of Bahamas Telecommunications Company between 2017 and 2018. Highlights of his extensive career include successfully managing the deployment of more than $1.5B of capital investments comprising over 48,000 kilometers of submarine fiber optic networks spanning across 40 countries and 60 cable landing stations along with over 13,000 miles of metro and long-haul fiber networks. In 2000, he was one of the initial 15 employees responsible for the planning and construction of the ARCOS-1 Submarine Network. ARCOS-1 was completed in 2001 and connects the US with 14 countries in the Caribbean, South and Central America. In this role, he set up the company's tax, legal, regulatory, human resources and operating structure for its international wholesale operations. He also played an important role in the launch of a telecom B2B operation that involved acquisitions in eight countries and greenfield startup operations in several more countries, along with the creation of cloud compute facilities within the Caribbean, Central and South America. Additionally, Cartwright was integral in the formation of the 2013 joint venture with Cable & Wireless that expanded the wholesale operations and later the 2015 Columbus Communications merger with Cable & Wireless, before Liberty Global acquired the company in 2016.
"I am honored to be appointed as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer of South Reach Networks, especially at such an exciting time for our company, as demand is steadily on the rise here in the Florida market for fiber-based services," states Cartwright. "I look forward to working closely with Mike and team and spearheading initiatives that support growth, prosperity and interconnection opportunities for US, Caribbean, Latin American and global customers via SRN's owned and operated 400+ mile underground metro and long haul fiber network with direct routes into submarine cable landing stations, carrier class and neutral data centers."
Mr. Cartwright is a CPA and Graduate of the College of The Bahamas with an Associate of Arts in Accounting with Distinction, Bachelor of Accounting – Cum Laude, Florida International University. He holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Florida.
For more information on South Reach Networks, visit https://SRNetworks.net.
About South Reach Networks
South Reach Networks is an established, Florida-based telecommunications infrastructure provider. South Reach Networks constructs, owns and operates its Metro & Long-Haul Fiber Optic Network. With direct routes into its Carrier Class & Neutral Data Centers, the robust network spans over 400 miles along the East Coast of Florida. South Reach Networks provides customers global and domestic reach to the ever-expanding ecosystem of carriers, subsea, enterprise and wireless operators. Visit https://SRNetworks.net for more information.