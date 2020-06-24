SAN DIEGO, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cathie Ransom, former owner of the wedding venue Paradise Falls in Oceanside, California, pivots her business efforts and fills a void in the wedding industry caused by the announcement from California Governor Gavin Newsom that no large events or weddings are to be held in California until further notice.
"This announcement and the outbreak of COVID-19 was a huge blow to the California wedding community," says Ransom.
Last year was a record year for the Paradise Falls wedding venue, and the shutdown of large weddings forced Ransom to make the painful decision to close their doors. "Certainly, when a business is failing it is easy to close the doors due to necessity, but when a business is thriving, it becomes undoubtedly hard," Ransom laments.
Ransom is the owner of another wedding venue close by, namely, the Los Willows, and because of her quick action was able to move and reschedule most of the weddings affected by the shutdown to that property for later dates and graciously refunded other cancellations of their deposits.
Amidst the chaos of rescheduling hundreds of large weddings, Ransom found that people still wanted to get married but were now seeking small, safer alternatives to the large wedding crowd. This spurred Ransom's business mind into action, and she developed a concept that would soon become a nationwide phenomenon called The Mini Wedding.
In addition to being an alternative to downsizing previously planned larger weddings, The Mini Wedding concept is also perfect for:
· Destination weddings
· Second marriages
· Elopements
· The Mini Wedding packages provide engaged couples looking to get married during the government's shutdown of large weddings with a smaller wedding concept filled with the right amount of flowers, cake and decorations for 2-10 people.
To get the word out, Ransom employed the assistance of wedding business website designer and SEO specialists at BrianLawrence.com, as well as the wedding marketing experts at the Bridal Marketing Group. Within 45 days, the entire mini wedding concept was developed and launched. Now, Ransom fills her days booking smaller weddings at her San Diego Wedding Venue area locations in Fallbrook, Los Willows, Vineyard Hills, a luxury villa perfect for destination weddings, and Shadybrook, with a lovely country farmhouse setting. "It's been a wild ride, but I believe that when life throws you curves, you reinvent yourself and take time to hear your customer and what they are asking for."
About The Mini Wedding: The Mini Wedding concept provides all-inclusive mini weddings that accommodate up to 10 guests. It is only 1.5 hours long and offers couples a much better alternative to a courthouse or Las Vegas wedding amidst the beauty of Southern California.
