ATLANTA, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company today reported third-quarter 2020 earnings of $1.25 billion, or $1.18 per share, compared with $1.32 billion, or $1.26 per share, in the third quarter of 2019.  For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, Southern Company reported earnings of $2.73 billion, or $2.58 per share, compared with earnings of $4.30 billion, or $4.12 per share, for the same period in 2019. 

Excluding the items described in the "Net Income – Excluding Items" table below, Southern Company earned $1.29 billion, or $1.22 per share, during the third quarter of 2020, compared with $1.40 billion, or $1.34 per share, during the third quarter of 2019.  For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, excluding these items, Southern Company earned $2.94 billion, or $2.78 per share, compared with $2.97 billion, or $2.84 per share, for the same period in 2019.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended September


Year-to-Date September

Net Income - Excluding Items (in millions)

2020

2019


2020

2019

Net Income - As Reported

$1,251

$1,316


$2,732

$4,298

Less:






   Acquisition and Disposition Impacts

-

(5)


38

2,477

  Tax Impact

-

(7)


(16)

(1,130)

   Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction

3

(3)


(151)

(16)

  Tax Impact

(1)

1


39

4

   Wholesale Gas Services

(62)

(14)


(61)

79

       Tax Impact

17

5


16

(18)

   Asset Impairment

-

(92)


(154)

(92)

       Tax Impact

-

27


80

27

Net Income – Excluding Items

$1,294

$1,404


$2,941

$2,967

       Average Shares Outstanding – (in millions)                     

1,058

1,048


1,058

1,043

Basic Earnings Per Share – Excluding Items

$1.22

$1.34


$2.78

$2.84

NOTE: For more information regarding these non-GAAP adjustments, see the footnotes accompanying the Financial Highlights page of the earnings package.

Earnings drivers year-over-year for the third quarter 2020 were negatively impacted by a decline in sales related to the COVID-19 pandemic and milder weather, largely offset by diligent cost control and constructive state regulatory actions completed in 2019 at the company's utilities.

"During the third quarter and much of this year, unprecedented circumstances, including the COVID-19 pandemic and an exceptionally active storm season, have confronted our customers and communities. Employees throughout the Southern Company system have responded by continuing to deliver industry-leading reliability and service to those customers we are privileged to serve," said Chairman, President and CEO Thomas A. Fanning. "Our priorities moving forward include maintaining best-in-class service levels and cost discipline at our utilities while continuing to work diligently to bring Vogtle Units 3 and 4 online by the November 2021 and November 2022 regulatory-approved in-service dates."

Third-quarter 2020 operating revenues were $5.6 billion, compared with $6.0 billion for the third quarter of 2019, a decrease of 6.3 percent. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, operating revenues were $15.3 billion, compared with $16.5 billion for the corresponding period in 2019, a decrease of 7.6 percent.  These decreases were primarily due to lower fuel costs and a sales decline resulting from milder weather and COVID-19.

Southern Company's third-quarter earnings slides with supplemental financial information are available at http://investor.southerncompany.com.

Southern Company's financial analyst call will begin at 1 p.m. Eastern Time today, during which Fanning and Chief Financial Officer Andrew W. Evans will discuss earnings and provide a general business update. Investors, media and the public may listen to a live webcast of the call and view associated slides at http://investor.southerncompany.com/webcasts. A replay of the webcast will be available on the site for 12 months.

About Southern Company
Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy company serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America, a leading distributed energy infrastructure company, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices below the national average. For more than a century, we have been building the future of energy and developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, advanced carbon capture technologies, natural gas, renewables, energy efficiency and storage technology. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation and a low-carbon future, Southern Company and its subsidiaries develop the customized energy solutions our customers and communities require to drive growth and prosperity. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and govern our business to the benefit of our world. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have been recognized nationally by the U.S. Department of Defense, G.I. Jobs magazine, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, Fortune's "World's Most Admired Companies" list, Forbes and the Women's Choice Award. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

Southern Company

Financial Highlights

(In Millions of Dollars Except Earnings Per Share)










Three Months Ended
September


Year-to-Date
September

Net Income–As Reported (See Notes)

2020


2019


2020


2019

  Traditional Electric Operating Companies

$

1,284



$

1,373



$

2,571



$

2,719


  Southern Power

74



86



212



316


Southern Company Gas

14



(29)



360



347


  Total

1,372



1,430



3,143



3,382


  Parent Company and Other

(121)



(114)



(411)



916


  Net Income–As Reported

$

1,251



$

1,316



$

2,732



$

4,298










  Basic Earnings Per Share1

$

1.18



$

1.26



$

2.58



$

4.12


  Average Shares Outstanding (in millions)

1,058



1,048



1,058



1,043


  End of Period Shares Outstanding (in millions)





1,056



1,049










Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended
September


Year-to-Date
September

Net Income–Excluding Items (See Notes)

2020


2019


2020


2019

  Net Income–As Reported

$

1,251



$

1,316



$

2,732



$

4,298


Less:








Acquisition and Disposition Impacts2



(5)



38



2,477


Tax Impact



(7)



(16)



(1,130)


Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction3

3



(3)



(151)



(16)


Tax Impact

(1)



1



39



4


Wholesale Gas Services4

(62)



(14)



(61)



79


Tax Impact

17



5



16



(18)


Asset Impairment5



(92)



(154)



(92)


Tax Impact



27



80



27


  Net Income–Excluding Items

$

1,294



$

1,404



$

2,941



$

2,967










  Basic Earnings Per Share–Excluding Items

$

1.22



$

1.34



$

2.78



$

2.84


-See Notes on the following page.

 

Southern Company

Financial Highlights



Notes

(1)

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, dilution does not change basic earnings per share by more than $0.03 and is not material. Diluted earnings per share was $1.18 and $2.57 in the third quarter and year-to-date 2020, respectively, and $1.25 and $4.09 in the third quarter and year-to-date 2019, respectively.

(2)

Earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 primarily include a $39 million pre-tax ($23 million after-tax) gain on the sale of Southern Power Company's Plant Mankato. Earnings for the three months ended September 30, 2019 include an $18 million pre-tax and after-tax impairment charge in contemplation of the sale of PowerSecure, Inc.'s lighting business, partially offset by $13 million pre tax ($6 million after tax) of other acquisition and disposition impacts. Earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 include a $2.5 billion pre-tax ($1.3 billion after-tax) gain on the sale of Gulf Power Company, a $23 million pre-tax ($88 million after-tax) gain on the sale of Southern Power Company's Plant Nacogdoches, and $17 million pre tax ($7 million after tax) of other acquisition and disposition impacts, partially offset by pre-tax and after-tax impairment charges totaling $50 million related to the sale and contemplated sale of PowerSecure, Inc.'s utility infrastructure services and lighting businesses, respectively.

(3)

Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 include charges (net of salvage proceeds), associated legal expenses (net of insurance recoveries), and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi. Earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 also include a $149 million pre-tax ($111 million after-tax) charge for an estimated probable loss on Georgia Power Company's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4, which significantly impacted earnings and earnings per share. Mississippi Power Company expects to substantially complete mine reclamation activities in 2020 and dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities in 2025. The additional pre-tax period costs associated with these activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, are estimated to total $3 million for the remainder of 2020 and $10 million to $15 million annually for 2021 through 2025. Further charges for Georgia Power Company's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.

(4)

Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 include Wholesale Gas Services business results. Presenting earnings and earnings per share excluding Wholesale Gas Services provides an additional measure of operating performance that excludes the volatility resulting from mark-to-market and lower of weighted average cost or current market price accounting adjustments.

(5)

Earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 include a pre-tax impairment charge of $154 million ($74 million after tax) related to a leveraged lease. Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 include a pre-tax impairment charge of $92 million ($65 million after tax) associated with Southern Company Gas' natural gas storage facility in Louisiana. Further charges associated with this facility are not expected. Southern Company Gas has two other natural gas storage facilities which could be impacted by ongoing U.S. natural gas storage market changes that may imply impacts to future rates and/or asset values, and, if sustained, could trigger impairment.

 

Southern Company

Significant Factors Impacting EPS














Three Months Ended
September


Year-to-Date
September


2020


2019


Change


2020


2019


Change

Earnings Per Share–












As Reported1 (See Notes)

$

1.18



$

1.26



$

(0.08)



$

2.58



$

4.12



$

(1.54)














  Significant Factors:












  Traditional Electric Operating Companies





$

(0.09)







$

(0.14)


Southern Power





(0.01)







(0.10)


Southern Company Gas





0.04







0.01


Parent Company and Other





(0.01)







(1.28)


Increase in Shares





(0.01)







(0.03)


  Total–As Reported





$

(0.08)







$

(1.54)















Three Months Ended
September


Year-to-Date
September

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

2020


2019


Change


2020


2019


Change

Earnings Per Share–












Excluding Items (See Notes)

$

1.22



$

1.34



$

(0.12)



$

2.78



$

2.84



$

(0.06)














  Total–As Reported





$

(0.08)







$

(1.54)


Less:












Acquisition and Disposition Impacts2





0.01







(1.27)


Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction3











(0.10)


Wholesale Gas Services4





(0.03)







(0.10)


Asset Impairment5





0.06







(0.01)


  Total–Excluding Items





$

(0.12)







$

(0.06)


- See Notes on the following page.

 

Southern Company

Significant Factors Impacting EPS



Notes

(1)

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, dilution does not change basic earnings per share by more than $0.03 and is not material. Diluted earnings per share was $1.18 and $2.57 in the third quarter and year-to-date 2020, respectively, and $1.25 and $4.09 in the third quarter and year-to-date 2019, respectively.

(2)

Earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 primarily include a $39 million pre-tax ($23 million after-tax) gain on the sale of Southern Power Company's Plant Mankato. Earnings for the three months ended September 30, 2019 include an $18 million pre-tax and after-tax impairment charge in contemplation of the sale of PowerSecure, Inc.'s lighting business, partially offset by $13 million pre tax ($6 million after tax) of other acquisition and disposition impacts. Earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 include a $2.5 billion pre-tax ($1.3 billion after-tax) gain on the sale of Gulf Power Company, a $23 million pre-tax ($88 million after-tax) gain on the sale of Southern Power Company's Plant Nacogdoches, and $17 million pre tax ($7 million after tax) of other acquisition and disposition impacts, partially offset by pre-tax and after-tax impairment charges totaling $50 million related to the sale and contemplated sale of PowerSecure, Inc.'s utility infrastructure services and lighting businesses, respectively.

(3)

Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 include charges (net of salvage proceeds), associated legal expenses (net of insurance recoveries), and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi. Earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 also include a $149 million pre-tax ($111 million after-tax) charge for an estimated probable loss on Georgia Power Company's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4, which significantly impacted earnings and earnings per share. Mississippi Power Company expects to substantially complete mine reclamation activities in 2020 and dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities in 2025. The additional pre-tax period costs associated with these activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, are estimated to total $3 million for the remainder of 2020 and $10 million to $15 million annually for 2021 through 2025. Further charges for Georgia Power Company's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.

(4)

Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 include Wholesale Gas Services business results. Presenting earnings and earnings per share excluding Wholesale Gas Services provides an additional measure of operating performance that excludes the volatility resulting from mark-to-market and lower of weighted average cost or current market price accounting adjustments.

(5)

Earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 include a pre-tax impairment charge of $154 million ($74 million after tax) related to a leveraged lease. Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 include a pre-tax impairment charge of $92 million ($65 million after tax) associated with Southern Company Gas' natural gas storage facility in Louisiana. Further charges associated with this facility are not expected. Southern Company Gas has two other natural gas storage facilities which could be impacted by ongoing U.S. natural gas storage market changes that may imply impacts to future rates and/or asset values, and, if sustained, could trigger impairment.

 

Southern Company

EPS Earnings Analysis





Description

Three Months Ended
September
 2020 vs. 2019


Year-to-Date
September
2020 vs. 2019





Retail Sales

$(0.04)


$(0.12)





Retail Revenue Impacts

0.04


0.24





Weather

(0.10)


(0.21)





Non-Fuel O&M


0.06





Depreciation and Amortization, Interest Expense, Other

(0.04)


(0.16)





Income Taxes

0.05


0.15





Total Traditional Electric Operating Companies

$(0.09)


$(0.04)





Southern Power

(0.01)


(0.02)





Southern Company Gas

0.01


0.05





Parent and Other

(0.02)


(0.01)





Increase in Shares

(0.01)


(0.04)





Total Change in EPS (Excluding Items)

$(0.12)


$(0.06)





Acquisition and Disposition Impacts1

0.01


(1.27)





Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction2


(0.10)





Wholesale Gas Services3

(0.03)


(0.10)





Asset Impairment4

0.06


(0.01)





Total Change in EPS (As Reported)

$(0.08)


$(1.54)

- See Notes on the following page.




 

Southern Company

EPS Earnings Analysis



Notes

(1)

Earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 primarily include a $39 million pre-tax ($23 million after-tax) gain on the sale of Southern Power Company's Plant Mankato. Earnings for the three months ended September 30, 2019 include an $18 million pre-tax and after-tax impairment charge in contemplation of the sale of PowerSecure, Inc.'s lighting business, partially offset by $13 million pre tax ($6 million after tax) of other acquisition and disposition impacts. Earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 include a $2.5 billion pre-tax ($1.3 billion after-tax) gain on the sale of Gulf Power Company, a $23 million pre-tax ($88 million after-tax) gain on the sale of Southern Power Company's Plant Nacogdoches, and $17 million pre tax ($7 million after tax) of other acquisition and disposition impacts, partially offset by pre-tax and after-tax impairment charges totaling $50 million related to the sale and contemplated sale of PowerSecure, Inc.'s utility infrastructure services and lighting businesses, respectively.

(2)

Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 include charges (net of salvage proceeds), associated legal expenses (net of insurance recoveries), and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi. Earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 also include a $149 million pre-tax ($111 million after-tax) charge for an estimated probable loss on Georgia Power Company's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4, which significantly impacted earnings and earnings per share. Mississippi Power Company expects to substantially complete mine reclamation activities in 2020 and dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities in 2025. The additional pre-tax period costs associated with these activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, are estimated to total $3 million for the remainder of 2020 and $10 million to $15 million annually for 2021 through 2025. Further charges for Georgia Power Company's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.

(3)

Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 include Wholesale Gas Services business results. Presenting earnings and earnings per share excluding Wholesale Gas Services provides an additional measure of operating performance that excludes the volatility resulting from mark-to-market and lower of weighted average cost or current market price accounting adjustments.

(4)

Earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 include a pre-tax impairment charge of $154 million ($74 million after tax) related to a leveraged lease. Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 include a pre-tax impairment charge of $92 million ($65 million after tax) associated with Southern Company Gas' natural gas storage facility in Louisiana. Further charges associated with this facility are not expected. Southern Company Gas has two other natural gas storage facilities which could be impacted by ongoing U.S. natural gas storage market changes that may imply impacts to future rates and/or asset values, and, if sustained, could trigger impairment.

 

Southern Company

Consolidated Earnings

As Reported

(In Millions of Dollars)


Three Months Ended September


Year-to-Date
September


2020


2019


Change


2020


2019


Change

Income Account-












Retail Electric Revenues-












Fuel

$

949



$

1,083



$

(134)



$

2,301



$

2,807



$

(506)


Non-Fuel

3,294



3,429



(135)



8,202



8,329



(127)


Wholesale Electric Revenues

584



625



(41)



1,473



1,667



(194)


Other Electric Revenues

164



163



1



484



492



(8)


Natural Gas Revenues

477



498



(21)



2,362



2,661



(299)


Other Revenues

152



197



(45)



436



549



(113)


Total Revenues

5,620



5,995



(375)



15,258



16,505



(1,247)


Fuel and Purchased Power

1,163



1,326



(163)



2,801



3,461



(660)


Cost of Natural Gas

71



79



(8)



654



956



(302)


Cost of Other Sales

72



114



(42)



201



316



(115)


Non-Fuel O&M

1,286



1,296



(10)



3,785



3,898



(113)


Depreciation and Amortization

889



760



129



2,619



2,267



352


Taxes Other Than Income Taxes

304



303



1



932



931



1


Estimated Loss on Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4







149





149


Impairment Charges



110



(110)





142



(142)


(Gain) Loss on Dispositions, net



(6)



6



(39)



(2,512)



2,473


Total Operating Expenses

3,785



3,982



(197)



11,102



9,459



1,643


Operating Income

1,835



2,013



(178)



4,156



7,046



(2,890)


Allowance for Equity Funds Used During Construction

38



33



5



106



96



10


Earnings from Equity Method Investments

33



39



(6)



105



120



(15)


Interest Expense, Net of Amounts Capitalized

443



434



9



1,343



1,294



49


Impairment of Leveraged Lease







154





154


Other Income (Expense), net

113



61



52



319



239



80


Income Taxes

293



367



(74)



443



1,872



(1,429)


Net Income

1,283



1,345



(62)



2,746



4,335



(1,589)


Less:












Dividends on Preferred Stock of Subsidiaries

4



4





11



11




Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests

28



25



3



3



26



(23)


NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO SOUTHERN COMPANY

$

1,251



$

1,316



$

(65)



$

2,732



$

4,298



$

(1,566)



Notes

- Certain prior year data may have been reclassified to conform with current year presentation.

 

Southern Company

Kilowatt-Hour Sales and Customers

(In Millions of KWHs)


















Three Months Ended September


Year-to-Date September


2020


2019


Change


Weather
Adjusted
Change


2020


2019


Change


Weather
Adjusted
Change

Kilowatt-Hour Sales-















Total Sales

53,099



56,703



(6.4)

%




140,910



150,303



(6.2)

%



















Total Retail Sales-

40,218



43,090



(6.7)

%


(3.0)

%


106,724



114,207



(6.6)

%


(3.4)

%

Residential

14,740



15,368



(4.1)

%


3.5

%


36,485



37,790



(3.5)

%


3.7

%

Commercial

13,140



14,404



(8.8)

%


(5.1)

%


34,611



37,776



(8.4)

%


(5.9)

%

Industrial

12,177



13,133



(7.3)

%


(7.3)

%


35,129



38,084



(7.8)

%


(7.8)

%

Other

161



185



(12.6)

%


(12.3)

%


499



557



(10.5)

%


(10.3)

%

















Total Wholesale Sales

12,881



13,613



(5.4)

%


N/A



34,186



36,096



(5.3)

%


N/A


































(In Thousands of Customers)






















Period Ended September












2020


2019


Change



Regulated Utility Customers-













Total Utility Customers-








8,580


8,462


1.4%



Total Traditional Electric






4,322


4,254


1.6%



Southern Company Gas








4,258


4,208


1.2%



 

Southern Company

Financial Overview

As Reported

(In Millions of Dollars)


Three Months Ended September


Year-to-Date
September


2020


2019


% Change


2020


2019


% Change

Southern Company1, 2












Operating Revenues

$

5,620



$

5,995



(6.3)

%


$

15,258



$

16,505



(7.6)

%

Earnings Before Income Taxes

1,576



1,712



(7.9)

%


3,189



6,207



(48.6)

%

Net Income Available to Common

1,251



1,316



(4.9)

%


2,732



4,298



(36.4)

%













Alabama Power –












Operating Revenues

$

1,729



$

1,841



(6.1)

%


$

4,445



$

4,762



(6.7)

%

Earnings Before Income Taxes

578



617



(6.3)

%


1,340



1,288



4.0

%

Net Income Available to Common

444



469



(5.3)

%


1,022



982



4.1

%













Georgia Power –












Operating Revenues

$

2,617



$

2,755



(5.0)

%


$

6,371



$

6,706



(5.0)

%

Earnings Before Income Taxes

945



1,094



(13.6)

%


1,609



2,064



(22.0)

%

Net Income Available to Common

773



839



(7.9)

%


1,411



1,598



(11.7)

%













Mississippi Power –












Operating Revenues

$

336



$

370



(9.2)

%


$

895



$

970



(7.7)

%

Earnings Before Income Taxes

79



80



(1.3)

%


158



166



(4.8)

%

Net Income Available to Common

67



65



3.1

%


138



139



(0.7)

%













Southern Power2












Operating Revenues

$

523



$

574



(8.9)

%


$

1,337



$

1,527



(12.4)

%

Earnings Before Income Taxes

116



130



(10.8)

%


242



301



(19.6)

%

Net Income Available to Common

74



86



(14.0)

%


212



316



(32.9)

%













Southern Company Gas –












Operating Revenues

$

477



$

498



(4.2)

%


$

2,362



$

2,661



(11.2)

%

Earnings (Loss) Before Income Taxes

17



(51)



N/M



458



408



12.3

%

Net Income (Loss) Available to Common

14



(29)



N/M



360



347



3.7

%

N/M - Not meaningful


Notes

- See Financial Highlights pages for discussion of certain significant items occurring during the periods presented.

(1)

Year-to-date earnings comparisons to the prior year were significantly impacted by the preliminary gain associated with the sale of Gulf Power Company on January 1, 2019.

(2)

Earnings and revenue comparisons to the prior year were significantly impacted by Southern Power Company's dispositions of Plant Nacogdoches on June 13, 2019 and Plant Mankato on January 17, 2020.

 

