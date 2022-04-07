Southern HVAC® Announces Acquisition of Daniel's Plumbing and Air Conditioning, a Prominent Austin-based Plumbing and HVAC Service Provider
AUSTIN, Texas, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Southern HVAC Corporation announced the acquisition of Daniel's Plumbing & Air Conditioning ("Daniel's" or the "Company") on Monday. For years, Daniel's has been one of Austin's most iconic brands with their signature black trucks and professional Texas-style uniforms.
"I wanted to give the business the look and feel of Austin," said Daniel Lawlis, President & CEO of Daniel's. "Austin is such a unique place and the people are very proud of their city. I wanted to create a look that made our employees proud they worked and lived in Austin."
Southern HVAC intends to promote the Daniel's name throughout Austin and will look to expand the reach of the business over the next several years – the business will look to expand as far out as Georgetown and Spicewood, Lakeway, Bastrop and Kyle.
"I was nervous about the prospect of selling my business but ultimately decided to sign on with Southern HVAC," said Daniel Lawlis. "Since we've signed on, I've seen first-hand the structure, training and focus they provide to their employees. With the backing of Southern, I'm confident our management team will continue to see sustained success and growth all while making sure the customer comes first."
The acquisition of Daniel's by Southern HVAC builds on their already established Fox Service Company and Precision Heating & Air Conditioning brands servicing all of Austin, Texas and surrounding markets.
"We are thrilled to partner with Daniel's. We look forward to having such a great brand as part of the Southern HVAC family. Over the past several months we have seen the high-quality, award-winning plumbing, heating, and air conditioning services that homeowners in Austin have come to expect out of the Daniel's name," said Jarrod Brinker, Vice President of Operations and Acquisitions at Southern HVAC. "Together with Fox and Precision, Daniel's employees and customers will enjoy best-in-class technology and training. We look forward to a bright future here in Austin."
Austin area homeowners can learn more about Daniel's products and services through their website, http://www.danielsaustin.com or by calling (512) 872-4671.
Headquartered in Maitland, Florida, Southern HVAC operates heating, air conditioning, plumbing and electrical home service businesses in the United States. As part of the broader Southern HVAC team, Assured Comfort joins Southern HVAC's family of sixteen other service brands across seven states.
####
Since its inception in 2016, Southern HVAC Corporation has remained one of the home service industry's premier growth platforms driving both organic initiatives and an accretive acquisition strategy focused on industry-leading brands. For more information about Southern HVAC's acquisition program, visit SouthernHVAC.com/acquisitions.
Media Contact
LILAH WIATR, Southern HVAC, 1 7154416171, lwiatr@southernhvac.net
SOURCE Southern HVAC