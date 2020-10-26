MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONA) ("Southern National" or the "Company"), and its wholly-owned subsidiary Sonabank (the "Bank"), today announced net income of $9.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to $8.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Earnings per share for the three months ended September 30, 2020 were $0.40 basic and $0.39 diluted compared to $0.37 basic and $0.36 diluted for the three months ended September 30, 2019.
Earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were $14.3 million compared to $24.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were $0.59 basic and diluted compared to $1.01 basic and $0.99 diluted for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.
The Board of Directors also announces and declares a dividend of $0.10 per share payable on November 20, 2020 to shareholders of record on November 9, 2020. This is Southern National's thirty-sixth consecutive quarterly dividend.
Commenting on the quarter, President and CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. said, "We finished an outstanding quarter with record net income and a substantially improved picture on deferrals. Compared to last year, we are seeing higher levels of pre-tax, pre-provision earnings thanks to modestly higher net interest income, solid results in fee income and an impressive efficiency ratio. Our credit team has worked diligently with each of our deferred loan customers, moving our current level of deferred loans down dramatically. As we work to finish out the year, we are going to stay focused on credit quality and credit trends and build an impressive story for loan and deposit growth in 2021."
Highlights for the three months ended September 30, 2020 include:
- Loans on deferral declined significantly. Management estimates that deferrals at the end of October, 2020 (end of our initial round of six month deferrals) to be approximately $115 million, or 4.2% of loans, compared to $707.8 million at the end of the second quarter and $429.7 million at the end of the third quarter.
- Total revenue of $29.3 million, up 22% against same quarter in 2019.
- Total deposits increased $37.7 million despite a $300.2 million decline in CD over the last 12 months.
- Demand deposits (NIB, NOW, MMDA) increased to 66.6% of total deposits compared to 53.7% at same time in 2019.
- Cost of deposits declined to 0.80% at the end of the third quarter of 2020 compared to 1.47%
- The Company booked its first Panacea customers, a treasury deposit account.
- Our operating efficiency ratio of 52.79% for the third quarter of 2020 compared to 52.76% in the same quarter of 2019.
- Another sizable contribution from our mortgage investment of $3.8 million for the quarter.
- Pretax preprovision (PTPP) earnings of $14.0 million or 1.78% of average assets for the quarter compared to $11.4 or 1.65% in the same quarter in 2019.
- Total assets increased to approximately $3.2 billion at September 30, 2020.
- Successful completion of a $60 million subordinated debt offering during the quarter.
- Tangible book value per share of $11.53 at September 30, 2020 has increased 6.68% since a year ago despite significant build in loan loss reserves and steady dividends.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income increased to $23.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 or $2.0 million due to higher levels of average earning assets compared to the three months ended
September 30, 2019. The Company's reported net interest margin for the current quarter declined to 3.18% compared to 3.37% in the same quarter in 2019. Several temporary items account for substantially all of the decline in the margin. First, the impact of lending in the PPP program in the current quarter lowered the margin by 10 basis points and secondly, the impact of higher cash balances as a percentage of earning assets resulting from successful efforts on deposit sales reduced the margin by six basis points compared to the same quarter in 2019.
Loan yields in the current quarter were 4.60%, excluding the effect of PPP loans compared to 5.21% in the same quarter of 2019. Lower yields on loans are the results of the significant decline in interest rates in the first half of the year, which has also affected the Company's funding costs. Despite aggressive efforts to increase core deposits and shift the Company's deposit mix, total funding costs have still declined to 0.83%. Loan yields are expected to remain more stable and management believes that there is a likelihood for increased core margins and profitability levels from this global repricing activity.
Commenting on the trends around net interest margin, Mr. Zember stated "We recognize that our deposit costs are higher than our peers and are using this in the short-term to continue shifting our deposit mix away from CDs. We expect that early in 2021, we will have moved time deposits to below 20% of total deposits and will start working to lower deposit costs in a way that will not affect the stability of our deposit base. As we have stated, we expect to finish 2021 with the deposit side of our balance sheet balanced more similarly to our peers with costs that are in-line with the industry."
Noninterest Income
During the three months ended September 30, 2020, Southern National had non-interest income of $6.3 million compared to $3.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. Income on account maintenance and deposit service fees declined $204 thousand primarily in account service charges and NSF fees. Gains on our investment in Southern Trust Mortgage ("STM") increased to $3.8 million compared to $599 thousand in the same quarter in 2019, driven by higher margins on closed loans and materially higher volumes from refinance activity as well as production from new hires and teams that were on boarded in the second half of 2019.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense was $15.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to the $12.6 million reported for the three months ended September 30, 2019. Employee compensation and benefits expense increased $1.3 million due to increased staffing in the commercial lending and Panacea divisions along with modified incentive and bonus plans. Occupancy and equipment expense increased $669 thousand. Professional Services increased $821 thousand due to consulting and legal services which are wholly centered on improving systems integration and technology or fees associated with recruiting additional talent on the commercial banking or risk management division of the business.
Loan Portfolio
Loans outstanding grew to $2.52 billion at September 30, 2020 compared to $2.14 billion at the same time in 2019. Loan production for the first nine months of 2020 centered mostly on PPP which totaled $348.0 million. Excluding PPP loans, loans outstanding have decreased $10.4 million since December 31, 2019.
The Company ended the third quarter of 2020 with a concentration in hotels totaling $265.5 million. The portfolio, prior to the pandemic, had debt weighted average debt coverage of approximately 147% and weighted average loan to value of approximately 68%. Substantially all of the Company's hotel loans are to national brands and approximately 93% of the portfolio are to limited service hotels, in non-leisure areas with historically lower operating costs. Commenting on the hospitality portfolio, Mr. Zember stated, "Our hospitality book has performed exceptionally well given the current circumstances. For the hotel book, we have seen steady increases in occupancy and room revenues to the point that all but 2.47% of our book can comfortably service interest costs. The pre-COVID loan to value ratio of the hotels asking for another deferral of principal and interest was 55.32%, respectively, which we believe speaks to the strength of this portfolio."
Credit Loss Provision and Asset Quality
The Allowance for Loan Losses (incurred loss model) increased to $25.8 million at September 30, 2020, up substantially from $10.3 million at December 31, 2019. In addition to the allowance, the Company has discounts and marks on acquired loans totaling $6.9 million at the end of the current quarter in 2020 and $9.9 million at the previous year end. As a percentage of loans (excluding PPP), the allowance plus discounts and marks has increased from 0.92% at the end of 2019 to 1.50% at the end of the current quarter in 2020.
During the third quarter, and through October 23, 2020, the Company saw a substantial amount of deferred loans go back to traditional loan terms. As of October 23, 2020, loans on any form of deferral totaled $202.9 million or 8.1% of total loans, compared to $707.8 million and 28.2% at the end of the second quarter of 2020. Additional information relative to COVID-19 deferrals is seen below as of September 30, 2020 with estimates for the end of October, 2020:
(000's)
Entire Portfolio
2Q 2020
% of loans
3Q 2020
% of loans
Est 10/2020
% of loans
Balances not modified
$1,803,663
71.8%
$2,094,038
83.0%
$2,396,788
95.4%
Modified
707,841
28.2%
429,671
17.0%
115,113
4.6%
Total
$2,511,504
$2,523,709
$2,511,901
Hotels
2Q 2020
% of loans
3Q 2020
% of loans
Est 10/2020
% of loans
Balances not modified
$43,518
16.5%
$131,545
49.6%
$225,745
84.5%
Modified
219,673
83.5%
133,933
50.4%
41,492
15.5%
Total
$263,191
$265,478
$267,237
Restaurants
2Q 2020
% of loans
3Q 2020
% of loans
Est 10/2020
% of loans
Balances not modified
$32,390
32.0%
$45,798
43.0%
$105,254
98.7%
Modified
68,727
68.0%
60,824
57.0%
1,390
1.3%
Total
$101,117
$106,622
$106,644
Nonperforming assets, excluding portions guaranteed by the SBA, were 0.53% of total assets at September 30, 2020, compared to 0.40% at December 31, 2019. Total non-accrual loans increased to $15.3 million at September 30, 2020 compared to $8.9 million at December 31, 2019 due to COVID-19 related issues.
Deposits
Total deposits increased to $2.22 billion at September 30, 2020 compared to $2.18 billion at the same time in 2019. During the quarter, the Company replaced $58 million of brokered, listing service and higher rate customer CDs with growth in checking, NOW and MMDA balances (core deposits). Since December 31, 2019, the Company has run off $221 million of brokered and listing service accounts and grown core deposits by $277.8 million. The Company is aggressively building sales and incentive cultures focused on growing and managing core deposits, with the primary attention on commercial and consumer checking accounts. Management expects continued improvement in the funding mix over the next several quarters with more material reductions in total funding costs to occur in the last several quarters of 2021.
Stockholders' Equity
Tangible common book value at the end of the third quarter of 2020 was $11.53 per share, an increase of 6.8% since the same time in 2019. Tangible common equity at September 30, 2020 was $280.9 million, or 9.22% of tangible assets. Excluding increases in the Company's tangible assets related to PPP, the Company's tangible common equity to tangible assets is approximately 10.36% at September 30, 2020. Sonabank's capital ratios were especially strong with tier one leverage and total risk based capital ratios estimated at 10.62% and 16.09%, respectively at the end of the third quarter of 2020.
About Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc.
As of September 30, 2020, Southern National had $3.15 billion in total assets, $2.52 billion in total loans and $2.22 billion in total deposits. Sonabank, the Company's banking subsidiary provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses through forty-two full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and through certain internet and mobile applications.
Non-GAAP Measures
Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables. Southern National uses non-GAAP financial measures to analyze its performance.
Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide additional useful information that allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of Southern National and provide meaningful comparison to its peers. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider Southern National's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of Southern National.
Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that relate to future events or the future performance of Southern National. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance or results. These forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of the respective management of Southern National and Sonabank and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond their respective control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results discussed or implied in these forward-looking statements because of numerous possible uncertainties. Words like "may," "plan," "contemplate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "continue," "expect," "project," "predict," "estimate," "could," "should," "would," "will," and similar expressions, should be considered as identifying forward-looking statements, although other phrasing may be used. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and may not be realized due to a variety of factors. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the reports (such as Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Registration Statements on Form S-4) filed by Southern National. You should consider such factors and not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. No obligation is undertaken by Southern National to update such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the issuance of this press release.
Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, inc. (000's, except share data)
For the Three Month Period:
Year to date Period:
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
3Q 2020
2Q 2020
1Q 2020
4Q 2019
3Q 2019
3Q 2020
3Q 2019
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 149,272
$ 82,586
$ 55,865
$ 31,928
$ 48,572
$ 149,272
$ 48,572
Investment securities-available for sale
157,896
160,979
168,520
164,820
163,344
157,896
163,344
Investment securities-held to maturity
49,323
53,958
59,234
72,448
78,790
49,323
78,790
Stock in Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank
16,927
16,927
21,396
17,832
14,602
16,927
14,602
Loans receivable, net of deferred fees
2,523,709
2,511,504
2,212,538
2,186,047
2,141,385
2,523,709
2,141,385
Allowance for loan losses
(25,779)
(23,627)
(12,722)
(10,261)
(11,201)
(25,779)
(11,201)
Net loans
2,497,930
2,487,877
2,199,816
2,175,786
2,130,184
2,497,930
2,130,184
Loans held for sale
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Intangible assets
108,122
108,463
108,804
109,145
109,486
108,122
109,486
Operating lease right-of-use assets
7,033
7,111
7,664
8,013
8,374
7,033
8,374
Bank premises and equipment, net
30,679
31,087
31,079
31,184
31,265
30,679
31,265
Bank-owned life insurance
65,015
64,622
64,236
63,850
63,452
65,015
63,452
Deferred tax assets, net
14,477
11,087
11,154
11,788
14,319
14,477
14,319
Other assets
57,899
47,474
34,795
35,376
36,527
57,899
36,527
Total assets
$ 3,154,573
$ 3,072,171
$ 2,762,563
$ 2,722,170
$ 2,698,915
$ 3,154,573
$ 2,698,915
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Demand deposits
$ 467,581
$ 447,605
$ 338,095
$ 339,153
$ 343,686
$ 467,581
$ 343,686
NOW accounts
472,553
424,096
380,977
391,172
368,354
472,553
368,354
Money market accounts
534,899
488,229
477,660
466,867
458,737
534,899
458,737
Savings accounts
179,756
171,681
151,406
144,486
146,119
179,756
146,119
Time deposits
561,685
619,918
727,216
783,040
861,842
561,685
861,842
Total deposits
2,216,474
2,151,529
2,075,354
2,124,718
2,178,738
2,216,474
2,178,738
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
100,000
100,000
205,140
121,640
45,640
100,000
45,640
PPPLF Advances
283,906
333,574
-
-
-
283,906
-
Subordinated notes
115,378
56,689
56,686
56,683
56,681
115,378
56,681
Operating lease liabilities
7,800
7,896
8,509
8,469
8,830
7,800
8,830
Other liabilities
42,032
40,814
38,052
33,419
38,396
42,032
38,396
Total liabilities
2,765,590
2,690,502
2,383,741
2,344,929
2,328,285
2,765,590
2,328,285
Stockholders' equity
388,983
381,669
378,822
377,241
370,630
388,983
370,630
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 3,154,573
$ 3,072,171
$ 2,762,563
$ 2,722,170
$ 2,698,915
$ 3,154,573
$ 2,698,915
Tangible common equity
$ 280,861
$ 273,206
$ 270,018
$ 268,096
$ 261,144
$ 280,861
$ 261,144
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
9.22%
9.22%
10.17%
10.26%
10.09%
9.22%
10.09%
Tangible book value
11.53
11.21
11.11
11.09
10.80
11.53
10.80
Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, inc. (000's, except share data)
For the Three Month Period:
Year to date Period:
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (unaudited)
3Q 2020
2Q 2020
1Q 2020
4Q 2019
3Q 2019
3Q 2020
3Q 2019
Interest and dividend income
$ 28,707
$ 28,672
$ 28,481
$ 29,354
$ 30,474
$ 85,860
$ 91,170
Interest expense
5,709
6,199
7,966
8,685
9,459
19,874
28,239
Net interest income
22,998
22,473
20,515
20,669
21,015
65,986
62,931
Provision for credit losses
2,000
10,899
3,450
-
150
16,349
350
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
20,998
11,574
17,065
20,669
20,865
49,637
62,581
Account maintenance and deposit service fees
1,633
1,489
1,698
1,847
1,837
4,820
5,312
Income from bank-owned life insurance
394
385
386
399
392
1,165
1,300
Equity gain from mortgage affiliate
3,826
4,161
231
16
599
8,218
1,175
Recoveries related to acquired charged-off
loans and investment securities
288
2,235
184
477
145
2,707
1,060
Other
130
123
321
620
1
574
380
Noninterest income
6,271
8,393
2,820
3,359
2,974
17,484
9,227
Employee compensation and benefits
7,817
7,338
12,309
6,738
6,567
27,464
19,523
Occupancy and equipment expenses
2,151
2,044
2,558
2,389
1,482
6,753
6,534
Amortization of core deposit intangible
341
341
341
341
352
1,023
1,077
Virginia franchise tax expense
615
659
570
562
563
1,844
1,689
Data processing expense
701
956
707
677
622
2,364
1,704
Telecommunication and communication expense
382
369
368
357
477
1,119
1,258
Net (gain) loss on other real estate owned
(16)
-
71
-
-
55
(38)
Professional fees
1,494
873
1,193
1,036
673
3,560
2,576
Other expenses
1,779
1,490
1,735
1,696
1,878
5,004
8,473
Noninterest expense
15,264
14,070
19,852
13,796
12,614
49,186
42,796
Income before income taxes
12,005
5,897
33
10,232
11,225
17,935
29,012
Income tax expense
2,417
1,188
6
1,268
2,361
3,611
4,809
Net income
$ 9,588
$ 4,709
$ 27
$ 8,964
$ 8,864
$ 14,324
$ 24,203
Non-GAAP adjustments to Net Income
Management Restructure
$ -
$ -
$ 4,899
$ -
$ -
$ 4,899
$ -
Branch Closures
-
-
479
-
-
479
-
Other loss and related legal expenses
-
-
-
-
-
-
3,702
Income tax effect
-
-
(1,076)
-
-
(1,076)
(777)
Total Net Income adjusted for nonrecurring expenses
$ 9,588
$ 4,709
$ 4,329
$ 8,964
$ 8,864
$ 18,626
$ 27,128
Pretax preprovision earnings
$ 14,005
$ 16,796
$ 8,861
$ 10,232
$ 11,375
$ 38,586
$ 32,287
Pretax preprovision earnings to average assets
1.78%
2.28%
1.30%
1.50%
1.65%
1.74%
1.58%
Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, inc. (000's, except share data)
For the Three Month Period:
Year to date Period:
Per Share Data:
3Q 2020
2Q 2020
1Q 2020
4Q 2019
3Q 2019
3Q 2020
3Q 2019
Earnings per share - Basic
$ 0.40
$ 0.19
$ 0.00
$ 0.37
$ 0.37
$ 0.59
$ 1.01
Earnings per share - Diluted
$ 0.39
$ 0.19
$ 0.00
$ 0.37
$ 0.36
$ 0.59
$ 0.99
Book value per share
$ 15.96
$ 15.67
$ 15.59
$ 15.60
$ 15.33
$ 15.96
$ 15.33
Tangible book value per share
$ 11.53
$ 11.21
$ 11.11
$ 11.09
$ 10.80
$ 11.53
$ 10.80
Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic
24,270,455
24,246,355
24,168,359
24,092,534
24,071,925
24,228,543
24,035,716
Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted
24,375,383
24,352,708
34,388,085
24,411,147
24,374,163
24,349,995
24,334,789
Shares outstanding at end of period
24,368,853
24,361,603
24,297,703
24,181,534
24,171,776
24,368,853
24,171,776
Selected Performance Ratios:
Return on average assets
1.19%
0.61%
0.00%
1.31%
1.29%
0.65%
1.19%
Return on average equity
9.87%
4.92%
0.03%
9.49%
9.57%
4.89%
9.01%
Return on average tangible equity
13.72%
6.86%
0.04%
13.40%
13.64%
6.95%
12.98%
Yield on earning assets
3.97%
4.25%
4.61%
4.75%
4.89%
4.26%
4.93%
Cost of funds on interest bearing liabilities
0.83%
0.97%
1.60%
1.49%
1.60%
1.05%
1.61%
Net interest margin
3.18%
3.33%
3.32%
3.35%
3.37%
3.27%
3.40%
Net loans to deposits
112.70%
115.63%
106.00%
102.40%
97.77%
112.70%
97.77%
Operating efficiency ratio
52.79%
49.07%
85.84%
57.60%
52.76%
60.91%
60.06%
Overhead ratio
1.15%
0.77%
1.86%
1.54%
1.41%
1.24%
1.50%
Net charge-offs to average loans
-0.01%
0.00%
0.04%
0.04%
0.03%
0.04%
0.07%
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP items:
Return on average assets
1.19%
0.61%
0.00%
1.31%
1.29%
0.65%
1.19%
Effect of adjustment for the nonrecurring expenses
0.00%
0.00%
0.63%
0.00%
0.00%
0.14%
0.14%
Return on average assets excluding the nonrecurring expenses (Non-GAAP)
0.61%
0.61%
0.63%
1.31%
1.29%
0.79%
1.33%
Return on average equity
9.87%
4.92%
0.03%
9.49%
9.57%
4.89%
9.01%
Effect of adjustment for the nonrecurring expenses
0.00%
0.00%
4.54%
0.00%
0.00%
1.12%
1.08%
Return on average equity excluding the nonrecurring expenses (Non-GAAP)
4.92%
4.92%
4.57%
0.00%
0.00%
6.01%
10.09%
Operating efficiency ratio
52.79%
49.07%
85.84%
57.60%
52.76%
60.91%
60.06%
Effect of adjustment for the nonrecurring expenses
0.00%
0.00%
-23.34%
0.00%
0.00%
-3.08%
-5.19%
Operating efficiency ratio excluding the nonrecurring expenses (Non-GAAP)
52.79%
49.07%
62.50%
57.60%
52.76%
57.83%
54.87%
Tangible book value
$ 11.53
$ 11.21
$ 11.11
$ 11.09
$ 10.80
$ 11.53
$ 10.80
Effect of adjustment for the nonrecurring expenses
-
-
0.18
-
-
0.18
0.12
Tangible book value excluding the nonrecurring expenses (Non-GAAP)
$ 11.53
$ 11.21
$ 11.29
$ 11.09
$ 10.80
$ 11.71
$ 10.92
Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, inc. (000's, except share data)
For the Three Month Period:
Year to date Period:
Asset Quality Information:
3Q 2020
2Q 2020
1Q 2020
4Q 2019
3Q 2019
3Q 2020
3Q 2019
Loans secured by real estate:
Commercial real estate - owner occupied
$ 416,717
$ 412,916
$ 409,739
$ 414,479
$ 399,105
$ 416,717
$ 399,105
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied
605,053
591,229
599,987
559,195
542,909
605,053
542,909
Secured by farmland
16,608
16,845
16,608
17,622
17,504
16,608
17,504
Construction and loan loans
120,066
122,086
115,144
150,750
162,458
120,066
162,458
Residential 1-4 family
581,237
612,247
624,119
604,777
574,935
581,237
574,935
Multi-family residential
107,672
100,685
90,652
82,055
82,626
107,672
82,626
Home equity lines of credit
97,727
101,218
106,820
109,006
112,801
97,727
112,801
Total real estate loans
1,945,080
1,957,226
1,963,069
1,937,884
1,892,338
1,945,080
1,892,338
Commercial loans
216,711
204,160
223,433
221,447
220,707
216,711
220,707
SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans
348,022
335,612
-
-
-
348,022
-
Consumer loans
23,078
24,733
25,708
26,304
28,075
23,078
28,075
Gross loans
2,532,891
2,521,731
2,212,210
2,185,635
2,141,120
2,532,891
2,141,120
Plus (less) deferred costs (fees) on loans
(9,182)
(10,227)
328
412
265
(9,182)
265
Loan receivable, net of deferred costs (fees)
$ 2,523,709
$ 2,511,504
$ 2,212,538
$ 2,186,047
$ 2,141,385
$ 2,523,709
$ 2,141,385
Allowance for Loan Losses (Incurred Loss Model):
Balance at beginning of period
$ (23,626)
$ (12,721)
$ (10,260)
$ (11,200)
$ (11,613)
$ (10,260)
$ (12,283)
Provision for loan losses
(2,000)
(10,900)
(3,450)
-
(150)
(16,350)
(350)
Charge-offs
86
34
1,098
974
648
1,218
2,305
Recoveries
(239)
(39)
(109)
(34)
(85)
(387)
(872)
Net charge-offs
(153)
(5)
989
940
563
831
1,433
Ending balance
$ (25,779)
$ (23,626)
$ (12,721)
$ (10,260)
$ (11,200)
$ (25,779)
$ (11,200)
Cummulative reconciliation to CECL (Not yet adopted):
CECL adoption impact on acquired loans
$ (1,997)
$ (1,997)
$ (1,997)
$ (1,997)
CECL adoption impact on retained earnings
(5,429)
(5,429)
(5,429)
(5,429)
CECL adoption impact on deferred tax assets
(1,495)
(1,495)
(1,495)
(1,495)
Cummulative additional provision for loan losses
(1,649)
(3,191)
(11,016)
(1,649)
Ending balance
$ (36,349)
$ (35,738)
$ (32,658)
$ (36,349)
Allowance for Unfunded Commitments (Incurred Loss Model):
Balance at beginning of period
$ (55)
$ (55)
$ (55)
$ (55)
$ (55)
$ (55)
$ (55)
Cummulative reconciliation to CECL (Not yet adopted):
CECL adoption impact on retained earnings
$ (239)
$ (239)
$ (239)
$ (239)
CECL adoption impact on deferred tax assets
(66)
(66)
(66)
(66)
Cummulative additional provision for unfunded commitments
(1,224)
(817)
(425)
(1,224)
Ending balance
$ (1,584)
$ (1,177)
$ (785)
$ (1,584)
Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, inc. (000's, except share data)
For the Three Month Period:
Year to date Period:
Net Charge-off Information:
3Q 2020
2Q 2020
1Q 2020
4Q 2019
3Q 2019
3Q 2020
3Q 2019
Charge-offs
Commercial, financial and agricultural
$ 13
$ -
$ 821
$ 188
$ 267
$ 834
$ 434
Real estate - construction and development
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Real estate - commercial and farmland
-
-
-
403
-
-
1,244
Real estate - residential
47
-
245
336
316
292
406
Consumer installment
26
34
32
47
65
92
221
Total charge-offs
86
34
1,098
974
648
1,218
2,305
Recoveries
Commercial, financial and agricultural
(1)
(18)
(66)
(14)
(65)
(85)
(337)
Real estate - construction and development
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Real estate - commercial and farmland
(4)
(3)
(6)
(3)
(4)
(13)
(210)
Real estate - residential
(225)
(6)
(31)
(6)
(8)
(262)
(300)
Consumer installment
(9)
(12)
(6)
(11)
(8)
(27)
(25)
Total recoveries
(239)
(39)
(109)
(34)
(85)
(387)
(872)
Net charge-offs
$ (153)
$ (5)
$ 989
$ 940
$ 563
$ 831
$ 1,433
Non-Performing Assets:
Accruing loans delinquent 90 days or more
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
Nonaccrual loans
15,270
14,930
8,941
8,900
3,842
15,270
3,842
Other real estate owned
5,388
6,006
5,876
6,224
5,835
5,388
5,835
Total non-performing assets
$ 20,658
$ 20,936
$ 14,817
$ 15,124
$ 9,677
$ 20,658
$ 9,677
SBA guaranteed portion of non-performing loans
$ 4,076
$ 3,513
$ 2,889
$ 4,129
$ 3,309
$ 4,076
$ 3,309
Troubled debt restructuring
$ 1,629
$ 1,667
$ 694
$ 697
$ 679
$ 1,629
$ 679
Loans deferred under COVID-19 modifications
$ 436,591
$ 707,841
$ 24,308
$ -
$ -
$ 436,591
$ -
Asset Quality Ratios:
Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets, excluding SBA guarantees
0.53%
0.57%
0.43%
0.40%
0.24%
0.53%
0.24%
Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans (annualized)
-0.02%
0.00%
0.18%
0.17%
0.10%
0.05%
0.09%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
1.02%
0.94%
0.57%
0.47%
0.52%
1.02%
0.52%
Loans by Risk Grade:
Pass, not graded
$ 574,954
$ 653,943
$ 630,827
$ 611,160
$ 568,101
$ 574,954
$ 568,101
Pass Grade 1 - Highest Quality
891
306
538
374
271
891
271
Pass Grade 2 - Good Quality
375,861
323,512
28,583
27,855
25,852
375,861
25,852
Pass Grade 3 - Satisfactory Quality
878,031
837,606
866,316
871,463
856,087
878,031
856,087
Pass Grade 4 - Pass
660,630
662,534
664,124
652,464
666,958
660,630
666,958
Pass Grade 5 - Special Mention
14,132
14,006
11,622
12,235
13,093
14,132
13,093
Grade 6 - Substandard
19,210
19,597
10,528
10,496
11,023
19,210
11,023
Grade 7 - Doubtful
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Grade 8 - Loss
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total loans
$ 2,523,709
$ 2,511,504
$ 2,212,538
$ 2,186,047
$ 2,141,385
$ 2,523,709
$ 2,141,385
Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, inc. (000's, except share data)
For the Three Month Period:
Year to date Period:
Average Balances:
3Q 2020
2Q 2020
1Q 2020
4Q 2019
3Q 2019
3Q 2020
3Q 2019
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Loans, net of deferred fees
$ 2,501,614
$ 2,401,620
$ 2,200,926
$ 2,156,174
$ 2,165,717
$ 2,368,541
$ 2,160,863
Investment securities
213,039
222,124
231,794
238,563
242,916
222,285
242,891
Other earning assets
163,159
91,230
54,800
54,826
65,707
103,283
70,543
Total earning assets
2,877,812
2,714,974
2,487,520
2,449,563
2,474,340
2,694,109
2,474,297
Other assets
256,284
250,897
252,700
255,916
254,550
253,304
251,232
Total assets
$ 3,134,096
$ 2,965,871
$ 2,740,220
$ 2,705,479
$ 2,728,890
$ 2,947,413
$ 2,725,529
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Demand deposits
$ 452,500
$ 418,382
$ 333,408
$ 345,191
$ 334,435
$ 401,616
$ 328,790
Interest-bearing liabilities:
NOW and other demand accounts
451,583
404,700
379,531
374,328
362,564
412,083
355,511
Money market accounts
504,887
488,648
469,651
464,471
456,492
487,791
430,546
Savings accounts
176,305
163,574
147,697
145,532
144,266
162,575
145,964
Time deposits
590,263
710,483
756,055
832,246
867,533
685,253
880,610
Total Deposits
2,175,538
2,185,787
2,086,342
2,161,768
2,165,290
2,149,318
2,141,421
Borrowings
547,182
371,836
251,830
144,664
173,867
390,856
203,469
Total Funding
2,722,720
2,557,623
2,338,172
2,306,432
2,339,157
2,540,174
2,344,890
Other Liabilities
25,869
24,495
21,781
34,398
22,385
24,055
21,347
Stockholders' equity
385,507
383,753
380,267
374,649
367,349
383,184
359,292
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 3,134,096
$ 2,965,871
$ 2,740,220
$ 2,705,479
$ 2,728,890
$ 2,947,413
$ 2,725,529
Memo: SBA PPP loans
$ 335,653
$ 192,751
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 176,717
$ -
Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, inc. (000's, except share data)
For the Three Month Period:
Year to date Period:
Net Interest Margin:
3Q 2020
2Q 2020
1Q 2020
4Q 2019
3Q 2019
3Q 2020
3Q 2019
Loans
$ 27,266
$ 27,044
$ 26,741
$ 27,489
$ 28,340
$ 81,051
$ 84,692
Investment securities
1,129
1,247
1,361
1,496
1,520
3,737
4,728
Other earning assets
312
381
379
370
614
1,072
1,750
Total Earning Assets
28,707
28,672
28,481
29,355
30,474
85,860
91,170
NIB DDA
NOW and other demand accounts
807
745
786
792
783
2,338
2,198
Money market accounts
800
830
1,575
1,779
2,080
3,204
5,966
Savings accounts
130
107
116
116
115
353
345
Time deposits
2,620
3,464
4,026
4,799
5,023
10,111
14,608
Total Deposit Costs
4,357
5,146
6,503
7,486
8,001
16,006
23,117
Other Borrowings
1,352
1,053
1,463
1,200
1,458
3,868
5,122
Total Funding
5,709
6,199
7,966
8,686
9,459
19,874
28,239
Net Interest Income
$ 22,998
$ 22,473
$ 20,515
$ 20,669
$ 21,015
$ 65,986
$ 62,931
Memo: SBA PPP loan interest and fee income
$ 2,233
$ 512
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 2,745
$ -
Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, inc. (000's, except share data)
For the Three Month Period:
Year to date Period:
Asset and Liability Yields
3Q 2020
2Q 2020
1Q 2020
4Q 2019
3Q 2019
3Q 2020
3Q 2019
Loans
4.34%
4.53%
4.89%
5.07%
5.21%
4.57%
5.25%
Investments
2.11%
2.26%
2.36%
2.49%
2.49%
2.25%
2.61%
Short term assets
0.76%
1.68%
2.78%
2.68%
3.72%
1.39%
3.33%
Total Earning Assets
3.97%
4.25%
4.60%
4.77%
4.90%
4.26%
4.94%
NOW
0.71%
0.74%
0.83%
0.84%
0.86%
0.76%
0.83%
MMDA
0.63%
0.68%
1.35%
1.52%
1.81%
0.88%
1.86%
Savings
0.29%
0.26%
0.32%
0.32%
0.32%
0.29%
0.32%
CDs
1.77%
1.96%
2.14%
2.29%
2.30%
1.97%
2.22%
Interest Bearing Deposits
1.01%
1.17%
1.49%
1.64%
1.74%
1.22%
1.71%
(total cost of deposits)
0.80%
0.95%
1.25%
1.38%
1.47%
0.99%
1.45%
Other Funding
0.98%
1.14%
2.34%
3.30%
3.34%
1.32%
3.37%
Total Cost of Funding
0.83%
0.97%
1.37%
1.50%
1.61%
1.05%
1.61%
Net Interest Margin
3.18%
3.33%
3.32%
3.36%
3.38%
3.27%
3.41%
Net Interest Spread
3.14%
3.27%
3.23%
3.27%
3.29%
3.21%
3.33%
Memo: Yields without SBA PPP loans
Loans
4.60%
4.83%
4.77%
Total Earning Assets
4.14%
4.49%
4.41%
Net Interest Margin
3.25%
3.50%
3.36%
Net Interest Spread
3.31%
3.52%
3.37%
Contacts:
Dennis J. Zember, Jr., President and CEO
Phone: 804-997-2406
Jeffrey L. Karafa, EVP and CFO
Phone: 804-997-2404