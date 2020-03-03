southwest_airlines_logo.jpg

Southwest Airlines logo. (PRNewsFoto/SOUTHWEST AIRLINES)

 By Southwest Airlines Co.

DALLAS, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) has been invited to speak at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference. J.P. Morgan will be webcasting the audio presentation live, and a link to the webcast will be made available via the Investor Relations homepage on the Southwest Airlines website. Details of the audio webcast are as follows:

Date:

March 10, 2020



Time: 

1:35 pm ET



Speaker: 

Tammy Romo, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer



Web Address: 

www.southwestairlinesinvestorrelations.com/

To access the live audio webcast and subsequent replay, click on the link above, or go to www.southwest.com and click on "Investor Relations" under the "About Southwest" menu at the bottom of the page.

