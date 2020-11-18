Southwest_Gas_Holdings_Inc_Logo.jpg
By Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX) has declared the following first quarter cash dividend:

Common Stock



Payable

March 1, 2021

Of Record

February 16, 2021

Dividend

$0.57 per share

The dividend equates to $2.28 per share on an annualized basis.  The Company has paid quarterly dividends continuously since going public in 1956.

Southwest Gas Holdings has two business segments:

Southwest Gas Corporation provides safe and reliable natural gas service to over two million customers in Arizona, Nevada, and California.

Centuri Group, Inc. is a comprehensive utility infrastructure services enterprise dedicated to delivering a diverse array of solutions to North America's gas and electric providers.  Centuri derives revenue primarily from installation, replacement, repair, and maintenance of energy distribution systems.

 

