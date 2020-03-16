GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. and ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 505 Southwestern® announced today that Tony Simmons, former CEO of McIlhenny Company, has joined its board of directors effective immediately. Simmons served as CEO of the maker of the TABASCO brand of pepper sauces from 2013 to 2019 and has served on its board since 1997.
"I have gotten to know Tony over the past couple of years and couldn't be more thrilled to have an executive with his experience and passion for great food products join our board," said Rob Holland, Executive Chairman of 505SW. "We're honored to have him be part of our broader team."
TABASCO and 505 Southwestern have collaborated on certain marketing initiatives in the past, including co-producing a series of recipe videos with celebrity TV personality Chef Eric Greenspan.
"I've watched 505 Southwestern grow and have seen huge potential for this brand and its green chile-inspired salsa and sauce product line," said Simmons. "505 shares many of the values and approach to business and marketing that I have seen work in the past, and I'm excited about being a part of their journey."
Simmons joins Bobby Horowitz, former CEO of Lamb Weston, and Robin Brooks, former CEO of Brooks Food Group, as independent board members of 505 Southwestern®.
Crafted in New Mexico, 505 Southwestern® sauces and salsas are all made with its famous flame-roasted green chile. The brand is one the fastest growing in its categories and is sold in all 50 U.S. States. The brand has partnered with the Denver Broncos, the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Colorado Rockies, and Alterra Mountain Resorts to provide its unique green chile products to stadiums and venues across the country.
About 505 Southwestern®
505 Southwestern®, together with its family of brands and affiliates, is one of the leading premium green chile-based products companies in the country. The brand's core lineup of shelf stable, premium New Mexico salsa, along with sauces, and flame-roasted green chile is the fastest growing of its kind in the USA and is currently sold from London to Los Angeles. The brand's portfolio also includes frozen stews, diced green chile, and queso. 505 Southwestern® has a commitment to giving back and formed the 505 Southwestern®-New Mexico True Scholars program in conjunction with the State of New Mexico to support a future generation of farmers through its scholarship program. The company is based near Denver with its manufacturing headquarters in New Mexico.
